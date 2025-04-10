Maryland Community Colleges to Host Ribbon Cutting Events as Maryland’s Cyber Workforce Accelerator Program Ramps Up

Seven Schools Have Confirmed Event Dates for April and May

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, and the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC), the advocate and unified voice for Maryland’s 16 community colleges, announced today that Maryland community colleges will be hosting ribbon cutting events throughout the year to mark the launch of their participation in the Maryland Cyber Workforce Accelerator (CWA) program. Dates confirmed for April and May are as followed:• Prince George’s Community College - April 10, 10:30 a.m. www.pgcc.edu • Cecil College - April 17, 2 p.m. www.cecil.edu • Frederick Community College - April 24, 10 a.m. www.frederick.edu • Allegany College of Maryland - April 30, 11 a.m. www.allegany.edu • Harford Community College – May 13, 4 p.m. www.harford.edu • College of Southern Maryland – May 14, 1 p.m. www.csmd.edu • Montgomery College – May 15, 9 a.m. www.montgomerycollege.edu Additional event dates will be announced in the coming weeks.Developed by MACC and BCR Cyber, the CWA provides all 16 of Maryland’s community colleges with access to BCR Cyber Series 3000 Cyber Ranges that deliver advanced experiential training and education systems which simulate cyber-attacks, demonstrating cybersecurity concepts and operations.Through their participation in the CWA program, Maryland community colleges have access on site to the cyber ranges using dedicated remote workstations. This access will be used by each college for cybersecurity curriculum development and course inclusion.Maryland community college students will now have the opportunity to be trained on the activities and tools associated with cybersecurity in a hyper-realistic environment alongside both their peers and professors. Once students complete their studies, the program assists in placing these students in industry jobs while also helping address the urgent needs of Maryland’s cyber workforce.“Maryland community colleges play an important role in helping the state meet the critical need for skilled IT and cybersecurity professionals while also creating career paths and meaningful employment opportunities for job seekers,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO of BCR Cyber.In addition to the academic component of the CWA, MACC and BCR Cyber offer a Workforce Development component which consists of BCR Cyber’s SOC Operations Analyst I training and certification. Upon completion of the Workforce Development program, students will receive SOC Operations Analyst I Certification, an Industry-Recognized Credential designed to prepare individuals for entry-level Security Operations Center (SOC) roles. The certification aligns with federal government standards, industry frameworks, and employer requirements to ensure candidates are prepared for real-world cybersecurity challenges.BCR Cyber training programs combine theoretical knowledge with real-world scenarios, preparing students to rapidly enter the cyber workforce. To ensure training programs are aligned with today’s cybersecurity industry standards, BCR Cyber created a public-private consortium of more than 40 strategic industry partners. Together, these companies provide BCR Cyber with valuable guidance on industry requirements and needs.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About the Maryland Association of Community CollegesMaryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC) is an advocate for Maryland’s 16 community colleges and the needs of the students they serve. State-of-the-art facilities, flexible curricula, and award-winning teaching staff serve full- and part-time students pursuing academic degrees, career certifications, and enrichment courses at 22 campuses and 1000+ learning sites statewide. For more information, visit www.mdacc.org About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit www.bcrcyber.com

