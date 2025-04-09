Bus News Spring 2025

Hamilton residents with household incomes below the Low-Income Measure qualify for a 30% Fare Assist discount on single-ride PRESTO fares for themselves and their family. Eligibility is based on Total Household Income, regardless of income source.

This includes individuals and families with employment income, as well as those receiving support payments such as:

#TransitTip Applying online is the easiest and quickest way to submit your application!

To learn more about the Fare Assist program visit www.hamilton.ca/FareAssist

Customer Appreciation Week, May 25 to 31

At HSR, our customers are the heart of everything we do. From May 25 – 31, we’re celebrating Customer Appreciation Week as a way to say thank you for riding with us.

Ticket to Ride is Back!

HSR’s Track Your Trip Contest

Win a $100 PRESTO Card! Contest runs from May 1 – 31, 2025

Ready to make your trip on HSR even more rewarding? Enter our Track Your Trip contest for a chance to win a $100 PRESTO card! Here’s how it works:

Join the HSR Customer Panel and we’ll send you all the details when the contest kicks off.

Track your trips - log where, why, when, and which routes you take.

to qualify. Five lucky customers will each win a $100 PRESTO card!

Join the panel today at hamilton.ca/HSRpanel and start tracking!

Know Before You Go! Stay on Track with HSR Real-Time Updates