Statement from City Manager on the HOWEA labour disruption

HAMILTON, ON – I want to follow up on my June 12, 2025, statement about the ongoing labour disruption with the City’s Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA). As of today (June 25, 2025), the disruption is in its seventh week.

As I have maintained since the start of this strike, the City remains committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement – both for HOWEA members and for Hamilton taxpayers.



Bargaining mandate

The City has continued to reach out to HOWEA, including initiating both the May 26 and June 13, 2025, meetings to resolve the outstanding issues within the City’s bargaining mandate. This same mandate has already been used to successfully reach agreements with eight other City unions, covering over six thousand employees in hundreds of different job classifications.

Unfortunately, HOWEA has continued to reject the City’s offers to negotiate and discuss options and has continued to restate its demands.



City’s offer

The City’s last offer addressed many of the union’s long-term concerns, including a request for a new wage schedule, with resulting wage increases of up to 6-10% for most employees, and an average of 4.72% across all employees in the first year of the contract alone. The City’s offer also addressed the union’s request to make it easier and faster for employees to achieve the top rate of their band, and re-worked premium incentives for those who choose to pursue higher certifications to be paid in addition to their base rate. This offer was a unique solution to address most of the specific requests expressed by HOWEA.

HOWEA has maintained that ALL its demands must be met. HOWEA also continues to make claims – through media, social media and picketing – that the City refuses to negotiate and that the City’s offers are not equitable. This is not accurate.

Outstanding issues

The last bargaining session on June 13, 2025, was unsuccessful. The remaining key issue is HOWEA’s demand for wage parity related to positions represented by CUPE 5167, another City union. The two positions are not comparable. They are different positions, doing different work, with different job descriptions and responsibilities.

HOWEA has said they will not accept any resolution unless they are guaranteed the same wages as the CUPE-represented position.

The City continues to work with a Ministry appointed Conciliator and has scheduled a meeting with HOWEA on Friday, June 27, 2025. The City is committed to continuing to communicate openly and transparently.



Thank you, Hamilton residents

My sincere thanks to Hamiltonians for your continued patience during this prolonged disruption, and for any inconvenience caused by picketing action – from delays to public transportation to accessing City facilities.



Most importantly, please know that your water remains safe. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) conducted a review stemming from water quality complaints in Ward 10 and confirmed that there are no issues with regulatory compliance or public safety. The City is also continuing to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of critical water, wastewater and stormwater services to the community.

Commitment

Let me end by reaffirming the City’s commitment to the collective bargaining process. Let’s work together to reach a fair and reasonable renewed collective agreement ahead of the Canada Day holiday.