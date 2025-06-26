CEF celebrates 10 years, invests $7.9 million in 435 local projects in 2025

HAMILTON, ON – Now in its tenth year, the City of Hamilton’s City Enrichment Fund (CEF) is celebrating a decade of transformative investment in local communities. For the 2025 funding cycle, the CEF will allocate $7.92 million to support 435 community-driven programs and services. These initiatives range across seven key areas: agriculture, arts, communities, culture and heritage, community services, digital, environment, sports and active lifestyles.

“For ten years, the City Enrichment Fund has helped bring local ideas to life and supported the people and organizations working hard to make Hamilton stronger, more inclusive, and more vibrant,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “These investments reflect our people-first approach - supporting the grassroots groups, artists, and nonprofits that are building belonging, improving quality of life, and helping communities thrive in every corner of our city.”

The City Enrichment Fund provides financial support to empower organizations in delivering programs that strengthen Hamilton’s community. This funding supports community-driven initiatives that align with the City’s 25-year community vision and the priorities of Council. With a focus on enhancing Hamilton’s vibrancy and well-being, CEF continues to invest in not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, grassroots groups and professional artist projects that create meaningful and lasting impacts. Since its inception, the City Enrichment Fund has invested over $68 million into more than 3300 community projects across Hamilton.

Key Updates for 2025

Multi-Year Funding (MYF) is being introduced. MYF is a 3-year funding commitment to organizations with high merit, providing financial stability for qualifying applicants over 2025-2028.

The City received a one-time investment of $175,000 from the Municipal Accommodation Tax to support the shared goals of the Tourism and Culture Division’s Tourism Strategy and the CEF Arts Festivals and Capacity streams.

As part of the City’s Open Data work, the 2024 and 2025 funding recommendations will be published.

The CEF grant portal has been redesigned to simplify the application process.

“The City Enrichment Fund continues to be a powerful way we partner with organizations to invest in Hamilton’s future,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “For the last decade, CEF has supported people and organizations to lead change at the local level through a wide range of programs. From education and health to the arts and environment, we’re strengthening the fabric of our city in meaningful ways. This milestone year underscores the value of empowering people and supporting community-driven initiatives. It’s more than funding; it’s partnership in progress.”

Quick Facts