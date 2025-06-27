Red Hill Valley Parkway survey work and maintenance scheduled on July 6, 2025

City improving safety, supporting community.

HAMILTON - The City of Hamilton will close the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), between Greenhill Avenue and King Street on Sunday, July 6, 2025, for a 12-hour period from 12 am to 12 pm, weather permitting. The closure will be in both the northbound and southbound directions.

The roadway closure is necessary to allow survey crews to safely and efficiently complete a detailed topographic survey of the roadway. The survey work will inform a design study to address the roadway geometry – specifically, superelevation (banking) – between Green Hill Avenue and King Street.

The City is taking action to modify the roadway geometry in this area, which was identified through the recent Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) Design Review presented to City Council on May 28, 2025. Additional information on the design review is available on the City’s dedicated Red Hill Valley Parkway Judicial Inquiry Overview webpage

In addition to the survey, general maintenance work has also been scheduled to take advantage of the road closure. This includes:

Repainting mainline pavement markings between King Street and Mud Street; and

Replacing a street light pole on the northbound King Street East off-ramp.



We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit the City of Hamilton Road Closures webpage or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting the City of Hamilton Subscribe to E-Updates webpage.

