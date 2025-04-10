Ascend Strengthens UKG Customer Commitment with Kevin O’Dowd's Strategic Advisory Appointment

Kevin O'Dowd Retained as Strategic Advisor Dependably Exceptional

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc., one of the largest exclusive UKG partners in North America and UKG’s 2024 Partner of the Year, today announced the appointment of Kevin O’Dowd as Strategic Advisor to its Executive Board. This appointment reinforces Ascend's dedication to delivering unparalleled value and driving growth within the UKG customer community.

Kevin O’Dowd brings over three decades of experience in the Human Capital & Workforce Management Solutions sector, with a specialized and profound understanding of the UKG ecosystem. Earlier in his career, O’Dowd was Senior Vice President of Sales at Ultimate Software, where he contributed to significant organizational growth and success. His deep industry expertise was further enhanced most recently as Group Vice President of Sales for the Enterprise team at UKG, where he spearheaded the acquisition of major enterprise clients. In this role, he led a team of six Area Vice Presidents and 36 sales professionals, consistently exceeding sales targets and cultivating world-class sales talent.

O’Dowd’s extensive knowledge of UKG customers' needs and challenges, coupled with his proven track record of success within the UKG ecosystem while driving significant revenue growth, positions him as a significant asset to Ascend.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin O’Dowd to Ascend,” said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend. “His intimate understanding of the UKG customer landscape, coupled with his integrity, vast experience, and passion for growth will be invaluable as we continue to refine our strategies to best serve our clients and capitalize on growth opportunities. Kevin's strategic guidance will be instrumental as we navigate the unique dynamics of the HCM marketplace and UKG ecosystem, and continue to drive growth for Ascend.”

In his role as Strategic Advisor, O’Dowd will provide expert counsel on:

• Strategic Market Penetration within the UKG Ecosystem: Identifying and executing on various organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

• Expanding Partnerships and Alliances within the UKG Network: Forging and fostering alliances to enhance Ascend’s service offerings and expand market reach.

Ascend is confident that O’Dowd’s appointment will enhance its ability to deliver exceptional value to UKG customers and drive strategic growth.

