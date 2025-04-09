Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 9, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 183 State Government

HR 184 Judiciary

HR 185 Rules

HR 186 State Government

HB 270 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1168 Transportation

HB 1169 State Government

HB 1170 Judiciary

HB 1171 Liquor Control

HB 1172 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1173 Liquor Control

HB 1174 Housing And Community Development

HB 1175 Local Government

HB 1176 Finance

HB 1177 Finance

HB 1178 Local Government

HB 1179 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1180 Professional Licensure

HB 1181 Labor And Industry

HB 1182 Children And Youth

HB 1183 Finance

HB 1184 Insurance

HB 1185 Local Government

HB 1186 Judiciary

HB 1187 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1189 Finance

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1104 Re-Referred from Health Committee to Judiciary Committee

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 61 A Resolution designating April 18, 2025, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 62 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 5 through 11, 2025, as "Week of the Young Child" in Pennsylvania. 197-6 HR 118 A Resolution designating the week of April 14 through 18, 2025, as "Local Government Week" and April 16, 2025, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania. 198-5 HR 144 A Resolution recognizing April 14 through 20, 2025, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 149 A Resolution recognizing April 11, 2025, as "Black Doula Day" in Pennsylvania. 163-40 HR 180 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 181 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2025, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women. 175-28

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.