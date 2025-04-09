Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 9, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 183     State Government

HR 184     Judiciary

HR 185     Rules

HR 186     State Government

                   

HB 270     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1168   Transportation

HB 1169   State Government

HB 1170   Judiciary

HB 1171   Liquor Control

HB 1172   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1173   Liquor Control

HB 1174   Housing And Community Development

HB 1175   Local Government

HB 1176   Finance

HB 1177   Finance

HB 1178   Local Government

HB 1179   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1180   Professional Licensure

HB 1181   Labor And Industry

HB 1182   Children And Youth

HB 1183   Finance

HB 1184   Insurance

HB 1185   Local Government

HB 1186   Judiciary

HB 1187   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1189   Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1104      Re-Referred from Health Committee to Judiciary Committee

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 32

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 69

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 79

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 156

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 308

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 393

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 411

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 472

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 640

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 721

From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended

HB 764

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 819

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 937

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 990

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 991

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1072

From Finance Reported as Amended

HR 46

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 49

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 67

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 70

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 74

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 97

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HR 101

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 116

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 120

From Finance Reported as Committed

HR 137

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 144

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 151

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 155

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 156

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 158

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 159

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 163

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 164

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 168

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 174

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 182

From Health Reported as Committed

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 61

A Resolution designating April 18, 2025, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 62

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 5 through 11, 2025, as "Week of the Young Child" in Pennsylvania.         

197-6

HR 118

A Resolution designating the week of April 14 through 18, 2025, as "Local Government Week" and April 16, 2025, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania.           

198-5

HR 144

A Resolution recognizing April 14 through 20, 2025, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 149

A Resolution recognizing April 11, 2025, as "Black Doula Day" in Pennsylvania.           

163-40

HR 180

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania.

199-4

HR 181

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2025, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.        

175-28

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 22, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

