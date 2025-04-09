Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 09, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 9, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 183 State Government
HR 184 Judiciary
HR 185 Rules
HR 186 State Government
HB 270 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1168 Transportation
HB 1169 State Government
HB 1170 Judiciary
HB 1171 Liquor Control
HB 1172 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1173 Liquor Control
HB 1174 Housing And Community Development
HB 1175 Local Government
HB 1176 Finance
HB 1177 Finance
HB 1178 Local Government
HB 1179 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1180 Professional Licensure
HB 1181 Labor And Industry
HB 1182 Children And Youth
HB 1183 Finance
HB 1184 Insurance
HB 1185 Local Government
HB 1186 Judiciary
HB 1187 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1189 Finance
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
HB 1104 Re-Referred from Health Committee to Judiciary Committee
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating April 18, 2025, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 5 through 11, 2025, as "Week of the Young Child" in Pennsylvania.
|
197-6
|
A Resolution designating the week of April 14 through 18, 2025, as "Local Government Week" and April 16, 2025, as "Local Government Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
198-5
|
A Resolution recognizing April 14 through 20, 2025, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing April 11, 2025, as "Black Doula Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
163-40
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2025, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.
|
175-28
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.