Optitex and NedGraphics Join Forces at TexProcess Americas 2025, Booth #2343

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex and NedGraphics, global leaders in digital pattern-making and textile design solutions, are excited to unveil their latest innovations at TexProcess Americas 2025, taking place May 6-8, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Booth #2343. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions that drive productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation across the textile, automotive, and apparel industries.

Optitex, a leader in 2D CAD and 3D virtual prototyping, will highlight its O/25 software update, introducing new solutions such as Script Builder and Production Diagram, alongside major enhancements to PDS 2D, PDS 3D, Marker (including Nest ++ PRO), and O/Cloud. These improvements streamline digital workflows and provide greater flexibility for textile and apparel professionals.

NedGraphics, a trusted innovator in textile design software, will showcase the NedGraphics 2025 software update, featuring exciting upgrades to beloved products such as Tuft, Texcelle, Jacquard, NedGraphics for Adobe plugins, NEDHub, and more. These enhancements improve creative control, efficiency, and overall workflow optimization.

Visitors to Booth #2343 can experience demonstrations highlighting:

- NedGraphics’ latest software innovations for faster, more precise textile development.

- Optitex’s upgraded pattern-making tools, improving speed-to-market with enhanced production efficiency.

- New workflow optimization features, designed to reduce material waste and improve operational accuracy.

“TexProcess Americas is the premier event for driving innovation in the textile and apparel sectors,” said Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex. “Our latest advancements reflect our ongoing commitment to helping brands and manufacturers create with greater speed, precision, and sustainability. Digital transformation is more critical than ever, and we’re excited to showcase how Optitex and NedGraphics are shaping the future of the industry with next-generation 2D and 3D technology that enhances creativity and operational efficiency.”

TexProcess Americas attendees are invited to visit Booth #2343 for live demonstrations, expert consultations, and hands-on experience with the latest solutions.

NedGraphics and Optitex are owned by FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). FOG Software Group acquires, builds, and grows software companies in a variety of vertical markets while holding them forever, enabling them to be clear leaders in their industries.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD / CAM software solutions for apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and other textile markets. Designers using NedGraphics gain full creative freedom, enhanced efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, enabling the creation of production-ready artwork. For more insights, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.

