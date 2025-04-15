Kari Kling to Release Aunt Katrina’s No No Room, a New Children’s Book Exploring the Power of Imagination

Aunt Katrina’s No No Room by Kari Kling Briley & Baxter Publications

Book available April 29th

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Books is pleased to announce the release of Aunt Katrina’s No No Room, the latest children’s book by author Kari Kling, set to be published on April 29, 2025. A follow-up to her successful debut Grandma Helen’s No No Room, Kling’s latest work invites young readers ages six to 12 into a world of humor, mystery, and boundless creativity.

Brought to life by the illustrations of Asim Shafiq, the book follows six curious nephews determined to uncover the secrets behind their aunt’s off-limits room. With imaginations running wild, they conjure up fantastical possibilities—could it be a portal to Paris, a superhero hideout, or a room filled with chocolate factory? As their ideas grow wilder, so does the anticipation, making Aunt Katrina’s No No Room a story filled with laughter and surprises.

“Inspired by my own childhood and the endless curiosity of kids, this book celebrates the joy of wondering ‘what if?’” said Kling. “Children have an incredible ability to turn the ordinary into something magical, and I hope this story sparks that creativity in every reader.”

Kling’s Aunt Katrina's No No Room is available for preorder now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstores. Join Kari on this magical adventure and inspire the imaginations of children everywhere.

About the Author

Kari Kling is thrilled to share her second children’s book, Aunt Katrina's No No Room, following the success of Grandma Helen’s No No Room. With more than 40 years of experience as an educator, counselor, parent coach, and author, Kling is dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families. She is also the creator and host of Parenting GPS: Navigating Your Parenting Journey, a global TV show focused on parenting. Kling resides in Arizona with her husband and their beloved dog, Boomer, and is the mother of adult twin boys. To learn more about Kling and her work, visit www.karikling.com.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, is committed to publishing inspiring and heartwarming narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to various animal rescue charities and organizations.

