Attorney General Jackley Warns Phone Providers About Unlawful Robocall Traffic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins a bipartisan group of 51 Attorneys General in notifying nine voice service providers that they may be violating state and federal laws by continuing to route allegedly unlawful robocalls across their networks.

“These companies allow scams of all kinds to be passed on to the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This activity has to stop, and the Attorneys General are working to help their federal law enforcement partners.”

The Attorneys General are part of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force which sent the letters to the nine providers. The letters demand the providers stop transmitting illegal robocalls and includes information about the task force’s investigation and analysis of each provider’s illegal and/or suspicious robocall traffic.  

Companies receiving the warning letters were Global Net Holdings, All Access Telecom, Lingo Telecom, NGL Communications, Range, RSCom Ltd., Telecast Network, ThinQ Technologies, and Telecentris.

Copies of the warning letters are available here.

                                                                        -30-

