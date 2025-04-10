Stronger than the Storm & Save the Children Offer Psychological First Aid Training at 2025 National Hurricane Conference

Stronger than the Storm Brittany Perkins Castillo Psychological First Aid Training Graphic (1)

Workshop to Teach Participants How to Effectively Respond During Crises, Disasters, and Traumatic Events; Conference Held April 14-17, 2025 in New Orleans, LA

Children are incredibly resilient, but they need caring, knowledgeable adults to help guide them through times of crisis.” — Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder, Stronger than the Storm

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stronger than the Storm , a leading advocate for trauma-informed care and community resilience, is partnering with the global humanitarian organization Save the Children to present a specialized Psychological First Aid (PFA) Training at the 2025 National Hurricane Conference , held April 14-17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.The training session will take place Monday, April 15, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel during the National Hurricane Conference. Focused on an evidence-informed framework, PFA aims to reduce immediate emotional distress and promote long- and short-term coping in the aftermath of trauma. This interactive half-day workshop is open to conference participants, which include emergency management professionals, first responders, educators, counselors, social workers, nonprofit staff, volunteers, and others who work with children in high stress environments.Led by experienced professionals from Save the Children’s emergency response team, the session will equip participants with practical tools and strategies to effectively support children and families navigating the challenges of disasters or traumatic experiences.“Children are incredibly resilient, but they need caring, knowledgeable adults to help guide them through times of crisis,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder of Stronger than the Storm. “We’re proud to partner with Save the Children to bring this vital training to the frontlines of disaster preparedness.”"Save the Children, with the support of Stronger than the Storm, is eager to provide our Psychological First Aid for Children & Caregivers at the 2025 National Hurricane Conference,” added Greta Wetzel, Senior Advisor of Psychosocial Support at Save the Children’s U.S. Programs. “This workshop will help participants be more prepared to support communities and families. We are excited to share this interactive workshop designed to practice the skills and techniques to better serve the unique needs of children and their caregivers in times of disaster."For more information or to register, please contact Greta Wetzel at GWetzel@savechildren.org or visit https://hurricanemeeting.com/ About Stronger than the StormStronger than the Storm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide kid-friendly resources for youth, caregivers, educators, and the emergency management community that cultivates resilience and brings awareness to the specific needs of kids when planning for and responding to disaster events. Stronger than the Storm provides tools, builds awareness, and bridges the gaps between the nonprofit, education, government, and for-profit sectors, connecting people and best-practices across the United States. Learn more at https://strongerthanthestorm.com About Save the ChildrenSave the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since their founding more than 100 years ago, they've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, they give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Learn more at https://www.savethechildren.org About the National Hurricane ConferenceThe primary goal of the National Hurricane Conference is to improve hurricane preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation in order to save lives and property in the United States and the tropical islands of the Caribbean and Pacific. In addition, the conference serves as a national forum for federal, state and local officials to exchange ideas and recommend new policies to improve Emergency Management. Learn more at https://hurricanemeeting.com

