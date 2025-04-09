BrokerHunter Joins the Sanford Rose Associates® Network of Offices

Aligning with Sanford Rose Associates® enhances our ability to deliver customized search solutions while expanding our reach within the industry” — Jeff Testerman

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrokerHunter, a leading financial services recruiting platform, is proud to announce its strategic alignment with Sanford Rose Associates® (SRA), one of the top executive search networks globally. This partnership marks a significant milestone in BrokerHunter’s mission to connect top financial professionals with premier career opportunities.

For more than two decades, BrokerHunter (www.BrokerHunter.com) has been a trusted resource for financial advisors, wealth managers, and investment professionals, providing specialized recruitment solutions to firms seeking top-tier talent. By joining Sanford Rose Associates® (www.sanfordrose.com), BrokerHunter gains access to an expansive network of executive search expertise, cutting-edge recruitment technology, and industry-leading best practices.

“BrokerHunter has always been dedicated to elevating the financial recruitment experience. Aligning with Sanford Rose Associates® enhances our ability to deliver customized search solutions while expanding our reach within the industry,” said Jeff Testerman, Managing Partner at BrokerHunter. “This partnership strengthens our ability to connect financial firms with high-caliber professionals in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Sanford Rose Associates® is recognized among the top 10 executive search firms globally, with a reputation built on excellence, integrity, and results-driven recruiting. The addition of BrokerHunter to the SRA network further enhances the firm’s presence in financial services recruiting, reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations build high-performing teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome BrokerHunter to the Sanford Rose Associates® family,” said Karen Schmidt, President at Sanford Rose Associates®. “Their expertise in financial services recruitment aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering top talent solutions to businesses. Together, we are poised to provide even greater value to clients and candidates alike.”

As part of this collaboration, BrokerHunter will continue to offer its specialized recruiting growth solutions while leveraging SRA’s industry insights, training resources, and executive search methodologies. This strategic move ensures BrokerHunter remains at the forefront of financial recruitment, driving innovation and results for both employers and job seekers.

About Sanford Rose Associates®

Sanford Rose Associates® is a globally recognized executive search firm with over 60 years of expertise in connecting top talent with leading organizations. With a network of offices across North America and beyond, Sanford Rose specializes in customized recruitment solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The firm’s consultative approach, industry-specific expertise, and commitment to delivering high-impact results have earned it a reputation for excellence in executive search. Backed by the Sanford Rose Associates® “Dimensional Search®” process, the firm ensures precision in talent acquisition, helping businesses drive success through strategic hiring.

