President of Integrity Resource Management, Keith Sims, Featured in Wall Street Journal

We’re seeing wages be off from expectations most of the time” — Keith Sims

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President of Integrity Resource Management – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Keith Sims, Featured in Wall Street Journal, Job Seekers Hit Wall of Salary Deflation

Even though they're ages 12 to 27, Gen Z's midlife crisis is already beginning, according to a new report from Arta Finance.

In a survey of 2,000 Americans, 38 percent of the Gen Z respondents said they were experiencing a midlife crisis.

Why It Matters

It used to pay to switch jobs. Now it doesn’t.

The salary difference between those who stay in their roles and those who change jobs has collapsed to its lowest level in 10 years, according to the latest federal data.

Job stayers increased their wages by about 4.6% in January and February. Meanwhile, those who switched jobs received only slightly more at 4.8%. That gap has narrowed considerably since the start of 2023, when job switchers could fetch an average salary bump of 7.7%, compared with job stayers’ 5.5%.

Keith Sims runs Indianapolis recruiting firm Integrity Resource Management and places teams of five to 40 people in software implementation with big companies such as Panasonic. Many offers are coming in low these days.

“We’re seeing wages be off from expectations most of the time,” he says.

Read full article here: https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/careers/salary-deflation-workers-new-jobs-0b2e1a1f?st=n2TeUH&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink (login required)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.