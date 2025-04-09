Submit Release
Governor Newsom honors survivors and victims of crime statewide

Since 2019, California has invested more than $1 billion to fund public safety efforts, including over $300 million for victim services. California has dedicated programs and initiatives to support crime victims, including ensuring they have access to rape crisis centers, domestic violence resources, trained victim advocacy professionals, safe housing, crime witnesses assistance, increased forensic science services, family legal services, among other resources.   

Last week, the Governor’s Office honored the staff of the Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services for their work at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to support crime victims through compassionate, trauma-informed practices. From collecting restitution to providing direct support during parole proceedings to restorative justice initiatives to community outreach, the department plays a key role in promoting accountability and honoring survivors.

