Future is Bright for D.C.-Based CARP Pre-Apprenticeship Graduates Stepping into Union Trades

Union CARP Pre-Apprentice Graduates Union CARP Graduates

What they brought were grit and a willingness to learn. Now they’re ready to start union apprenticeships, and some are already working for our signatory contractors.” — Kunta Bedney, Council Representative, EASRCC

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six young D.C. residents are on the path to stable union careers after graduating from CARP (the Carpenters’ Apprentice Ready Program) at the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center in Upper Marlboro, MD.

The ceremony last weekend marked the culmination of a comprehensive workforce development initiative designed to lift up underserved D.C. communities and connect residents to union construction jobs on major upcoming infrastructure projects.

"We are so proud of these graduates and our partnership with industry leaders such as Kiewit, Skanska, and even small Certified Business Enterprise District-based companies like Prive' Demure Inc.,” said Mike Dempsey, Communications Manager, Carpenter Contractor Trust. “The investments they are making in our community to provide careers for the next generation of carpenters are nothing short of remarkable.”

The D.C. Department of Employment Services awarded a grant to Capital Business Solutions (CBS), led by Dr. Tammy Jameson, in partnership with CARP, to make possible the pre-apprenticeship program, Steps for Success. CBS is a D.C. Ward 7-based consultancy that has created a first-ever partnership offering training and a pipeline connected to a career in the construction industry because of the CARP program.

The initiative consists of a two-part model: During the week, participants received soft skills, financial literacy, and civic engagement training through Capital Business Solutions; on Saturdays, they trained at the union's regional facility through the established CARP curriculum.

“This cohort didn’t come from construction families or financial privilege. What they brought were grit and a willingness to learn. Now they’re ready to start union apprenticeships, and some are already working for our signatory contractors,” said Kunta Bedney, council representative for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC). “Programs like this not only train D.C. residents, they counter the false narrative that our local workforce isn’t skilled or job ready.”

The six pre-apprentices entered the program with no prior construction experience, but all completed the rigorous eight-weekend carpentry training and the corresponding weekday life skills programming.

The program also drew attention from local officials. Speakers at the graduation included D.C. Councilmember Robert White, Jr., Dr. Oye Owolewa, and Aisha Braveboy, Attorney General for Prince George’s County and candidate for county executive.

Organizers highlighted how this graduation ties directly to a broader economic strategy: preparing D.C. residents to work on Project Labor Agreement (PLA) jobs, many of which will soon break ground across the district. These PLA contracts prioritize local hiring and skilled labor.

“This isn’t just a feel-good story, it’s a workforce pipeline with real economic impact,” said Bedney. “There’s a lot of work coming to D.C. We need to be sure that our residents are trained, union strong, and ready to work on these upcoming Project Labor Agreement jobs and all the incredible jobs coming to our area.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.