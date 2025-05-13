Trusted Union Contractors Offer Skilled Workforce for Responsible Data Center Construction

Cyndie Williams

Carpenter Contractor Trust Highlights Benefits of Union Labor in Building Critical Digital Infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for data centers continues to surge across the United States, the Carpenter Contractor Trust is urging developers to partner with union contractors and skilled carpenters to ensure safe, efficient and community-minded construction.

Backed by the 42,000-member Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, union contractors offer a workforce trained to meet the demands of highly technical, high-value infrastructure. With a growing number of hyperscale and enterprise data centers in development, ensuring quality construction from trusted professionals has never been more critical.

“Data centers are becoming the backbone of our economy,” said Cyndie Williams, Executive Director of the Carpenter Contractor Trust. “Union contractors and contractors deliver precision, reliability and good jobs for local communities.”

According to Stocklytics, the United States is home to 5,388 data centers—more than 10 times the number in China or most European nations. Market research firm Arizton Advisory & Intelligence estimates the U.S. data center construction market was valued at $24.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $47.72 billion by 2029, growing at an average annual rate of 11.69%.

The Carpenter Contractor Trust and its affiliated contractors deliver:

• Safety-certified professionals trained in energy efficiency, interior systems and precision carpentry.

• A proven track record of on-time, on-budget performance in high-security, mission-critical environments.

• Deep community ties through apprenticeship programs, local hiring and fair labor practices.

Union contractors also help developers address environmental, regulatory and political challenges that often accompany major infrastructure projects.

For more information about the Carpenter Contractor Trust or to connect with a trusted union contractor for your next project, visit www.responsibledatacenters.com.

