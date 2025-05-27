Thermostat Recycling Corp. Launches 14th Annual ‘Banish Mercury Off the Planet’ Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

We are grateful for the commitment shown by our recycling partners in helping to keep mercury out of the waste stream. Their efforts make a measurable difference in protecting public health.” — Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has launched the 14th annual Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) competition, recognizing top-performing HVACR wholesalers committed to removing mercury-containing thermostats from the environment.

The annual contest celebrates companies that demonstrate leadership in environmental stewardship through thermostat recycling. Participating wholesalers are automatically entered when they return collected thermostats through TRC’s nationwide recycling program. With more than 3,600 collection sites across the U.S., TRC provides convenient access for contractors and service technicians to safely dispose of mercury-containing units.

“We are grateful for the commitment shown by our recycling partners in helping to keep mercury out of the waste stream,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director, TRC. “Their efforts make a measurable difference in protecting public health and advancing sustainability across the HVACR industry.”

The 2025 BMOP contest runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, with winners recognized in three categories:

• Highest total pounds of mercury collected.

• Highest average pounds of mercury collected per branch location.

• Highest branch participation rate (for organizations with more than 10 locations).

Winners will be announced and publicly recognized in December.

Past BMOP Winners

• 2024: Johnstone Supply, G.W. Berkheimer, and Design Air

• 2023: Johnstone Supply, Refrigeration Sales Corp., and Sigler Wholesale Distributors

• 2022: Johnstone Supply, Progress Supply, and Allied Refrigeration

• 2021: Johnstone Supply, Famous Supply, and Geary Pacific

• 2020: Johnstone Supply, APCO Inc., and Allied Refrigeration

• 2019: Johnstone Supply, Dubuque Supply, and Johnson Supply

• 2018: Johnstone Supply, Meier Supply Company, and Johnson Supply

• 2017: Johnstone Supply, Tower Equipment, and Johnson Supply

• 2016: Johnstone Supply, Gustave Larson, and Auer Steel

• 2015: Auer Steel, Johnson Supply, US Air Conditioning Distributors, and Johnstone Supply

• 2014: Corken Steel Products, Crescent Parts & Equipment, and Johnstone Supply

• 2013: Johnstone Supply

• 2012: Johnson Supply



About Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Founded in 1998, Thermostat Recycling Corp. is an industry-funded nonprofit supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates a nationwide network of collection sites and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats, safely diverting over 14 tons of mercury from the environment. The organization covers all transportation and disposal costs for recovered mercury thermostats. Learn more at www.thermostat-recycle.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.