ecfirst Launches AI Risk Assessment Aligned with NIST AI RMF and ISO Standards

Establish a Baseline for an AI-Resilient Organization

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst , a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services, is proud to announce the launch of its AI Risk Assessment program. This groundbreaking service empowers organizations to proactively identify, assess, and manage the risks associated with Artificial Intelligence systems—using best practices from the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) and ISO/IEC 23894 and 42001.As organizations across all sectors begin to leverage AI to drive innovation, the importance of deploying AI responsibly, transparently, and securely has never been greater. With rising concerns around fairness, bias, explainability, and governance, ecfirst’s AI Risk Assessment provides a structured, expert-led approach to identify vulnerabilities and gaps while aligning with leading industry standards.“GenAI will reinvent every aspect of business. It will introduce new risks. New challenges. Amazing opportunities. Our AI Risk Assessment integrates NIST and ISO standards with actionable insight on the state of risk,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “Identifying the state of AI risk is important to establish a baseline for a resilient AI-enabled organization.”What the AI Risk Assessment Includes:The ecfirst AI Risk Assessment begins with a review of governance and oversight structures, evaluating leadership roles and internal controls. It identifies risks tied to data quality, model accuracy, bias, and adversarial threats, ensuring alignment with the NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001. The assessment also addresses fairness, transparency, and explainability while evaluating security and privacy safeguards. Finally, ecfirst helps develop or refine AI policies to support compliance with emerging regulations, including the EU AI Act and U.S. Executive Orders.AI Cyber Risk ProfessionalExpanding on this commitment, the aiCRP Certification program delivers a self-paced online course through the AI Academy Portal. Learners engage with an AI-powered assistant that provides real-time feedback on policy and governance exercises. Aligned with the NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and the EU AI Act, the program builds practical expertise and concludes with a certification exam to validate skills in AI risk assessment and cyber defense. Learn more at ecfirst.biz.Why ecfirst for AI?ecfirst brings over 25 years of expertise in security and compliance and is a recognized leader in AI governance and risk management. ecfirst helps organizations design AI programs that are trustworthy, transparent, and aligned with regulatory expectations. Our approach emphasizes accountability, model explainability, and risk-based decision-making, all guided by the NIST AI RMF. We also prepare clients for compliance with evolving standards like ISO/IEC 42001 and emerging global AI regulations.Start building AI systems you can trust. Gain clarity, control, and compliance through ecfirst’s AI Risk Assessment. Visit ecfirst.com/aiFor more informationAbout ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment, as well as HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

