D-Central Unleashes the NerdNOS: The Best USB-Powered Solo Bitcoin Miner—Now In Stock

Nerdminer NerdNOS Solo Bitcoin USB Miner NerdNOS Modern Case Cooling Building the Nerdminer NerdNOS

Canada-made and USB-C powered, the refined NerdNOS is the ultimate plug-and-play solo Bitcoin miner—open-source, efficient, and in stock now at D-Central.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies, a Canadian-based manufacturer specializing in Bitcoin mining solutions, today announced the launch and immediate availability of its refined Nerdminer NerdNOS —a high-efficiency, USB-powered solo Bitcoin miner designed for desktop environments. The device is now in stock and ready to ship from D-Central’s facility in Quebec, Canada.The NerdNOS is an advanced add-on to the NerdMiner series, enhancing its capabilities from a basic educational tool to a practical solo ASIC Bitcoin miner. Powered by the BM1397 ASIC chip—the same chip used in popular models such as Antminer S17 and Bitaxe Max—the NerdNOS delivers between 130 to 180 GH/s of hashing power while drawing just 7 to 8 watts of energy via a USB-C connection.With its compact form factor, silent operation, and energy efficiency, the NerdNOS is positioned as the most accessible and effective USB Bitcoin miner for solo mining enthusiasts, hobbyists, and educational use. It integrates seamlessly with the NerdMiner base and offers plug-and-play functionality with no external power supply required.The unit is fully manufactured and assembled in Canada by D-Central Technologies. Local production ensures strict quality control, reliable fulfillment timelines, and responsive customer support. The NerdNOS is 100% open-source, giving users complete transparency and control over both the hardware and firmware.D-Central’s version of the NerdNOS includes the NerdNOS Modern Stand, a proprietary 3D-printed stand engineered to improve passive cooling and airflow management. The design has been precisely optimized down to the millimeter to minimize heat buildup and maximize hardware performance over extended periods.This attention to detail sets D-Central’s NerdNOS apart from standard variants, offering not only improved thermal efficiency but also enhanced device longevity and stability. The passive design eliminates the need for fans or active cooling, making the NerdNOS a silent and reliable miner for home and office use.Designed to be beginner-friendly, the NerdNOS requires minimal setup. Users can connect the device to a powered USB-C port (minimum 2A) and begin mining within minutes. With full solo mining capabilities, the device can connect to personal Bitcoin nodes or public mining pools and supports direct wallet address configuration.Its small footprint, low power consumption, and open-source architecture make it ideal for Bitcoiners seeking a hands-on mining experience without the need for high-end infrastructure.Key FeaturesCanadian Manufactured: Built and tested in Canada for assured quality and local support.Open-Source Design: Full transparency and user control over software and hardware.USB-C Powered: No external PSU required; powered directly from a USB port.Low Power, High Hashrate: Up to 180 GH/s at only 7–8 watts.Refined Stand Included: Custom stand improves thermal performance and device stability.Ideal for Learning and Solo Mining: Great for educational setups and home Bitcoin mining projects.The NerdNOS is available now via D-Central’s official website and select online marketplaces, including Amazon. Due to limited production capacity and high demand, early orders are recommended.About D-Central TechnologiesD-Central Technologies is a Bitcoin-first company based in Quebec, Canada, providing a wide range of products and services for the mining ecosystem. The company offers ASIC miner repairs, 3D-printed mining accessories, custom firmware, and solo mining solutions. D-Central is a leading manufacturer of various open-source Bitcoin mining devices, including the NerdMiner, NerdAxe, NerdQaxe, Bitaxe, and now the NerdNOS.With a strong focus on local manufacturing, open-source innovation, and energy-efficient mining, D-Central is committed to empowering individuals and businesses to participate in the Bitcoin network sustainably and independently.For more information or to place an order, visit: https://d-central.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.