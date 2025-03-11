David Beats Goliath: Solo Miner Discovers Bitcoin Block #887,212 with Open-Source Bitaxe ASIC Miner

Bitaxe Overclocking Sockets for Ice Cooler and Argon TRML Bitaxe Hex, Bitaxe Gamma, Nerdaxe Ultra and NerdQaxe+ Bitaxe Gamma, Bitaxe Hex Supra and Nerdaxe Ultra

A home-based miner recently achieved a rare success by mining Bitcoin block #887,212 using the Bitaxe, an open-source ASIC device.

This proves that pleb miners can still win against the giants. Decentralization is alive, and Bitaxe is leading the charge!” — Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a demonstration of Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos and permissionless infrastructure, a solo miner recently mined Bitcoin block #887,212 using the compact, low-power Bitaxe open-source ASIC miner. This outcome underscores the continued potential of individual mining efforts, despite the significant presence of large-scale mining pools dominating much of the industry.Solo Miner Achieves Block #887,212 with BitaxeAt precisely 4:24 PM UTC, a home-based miner captured the block reward for block #887,212 on a network maintaining a hash rate of approximately 552.49 exahashes per second (EH/s). While industrial operations often command this level of hashing power, the solo miner employed the Bitaxe device—a solution recognized for its compact design and reduced power consumption—to accomplish this noteworthy feat.Bitcoin Lottery Mining Gains AttentionBitcoin solo mining is sometimes likened to a “lottery” due to the low probabilities of discovering a valid block independently. However, the miner’s success in earning a reward of approximately 3.1215 BTC (valued at about 300,000 USD at current market prices) demonstrates that decentralized mining remains a viable pursuit. This development has sparked conversations across the Bitcoin community about the sustainability and appeal of solo mining endeavors.Why Bitaxe? A Look at an Open-Source Mining OptionOpen-Source InnovationBitaxe is recognized as an open-source Bitcoin ASIC miner that encourages community collaboration on both hardware and software modifications. Hobbyists and experts can inspect, tweak, and optimize device components, reflecting a decentralized ethos fundamental to Bitcoin.Energy EfficiencyWith power usage measured at around 15 watts—similar to a small LED bulb—Bitaxe enables mining in environments where energy constraints or noise considerations may deter the use of standard mining rigs.Compact and User-FriendlyIncorporating features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and intuitive setup, Bitaxe offers an accessible entry point to Bitcoin mining. Silent cooling systems further address noise-related concerns, making the device adaptable for both residential and office settings. D-Central Technologies and Its Commitment to DecentralizationD-Central Technologies, based in Montreal, provides Bitcoin ASIC repair services and manufactures smaller-scale mining devices. The Bitaxe line aligns with the company’s commitment to decentralization, offering solutions that can help distribute mining power more broadly among individuals and smaller entities.D-Central’s vision aligns with Bitcoin’s foundational ideals, aiming to move mining away from large, centralized operations. By focusing on open-source hardware and software, the company promotes a culture of shared knowledge and collaboration throughout the mining community.Community Reaction and Future OutlookThe mining of block #887,212 by a solo participant has prompted discussions on platforms such as Reddit, X, and BitcoinTalk. Enthusiasts highlight that, while statistically challenging, solo mining can reaffirm Bitcoin’s decentralized structure. Many see this event as both a reflection of personal determination and a testament to Bitcoin’s capacity for rewarding individual contributions.Looking ahead, the Bitaxe and similar solutions indicate the continuing evolution of accessible mining technology. As more enthusiasts explore at-home mining, such developments may further diversify Bitcoin’s hash power, ensuring a robust and decentralized network infrastructure.

