Historic Bitcoin Block Mined 'from Basement' Using Bitaxe—Milestone for Home-Based Solo Mining

The Minibit Gamma: OC Edition powered by Bitaxe Gamma Screenshot of Bitaxe Gamma OC stats Bitaxe Hex Modern Build

A solo miner using a Bitaxe from home has mined Bitcoin block 888,989—marking a major win for decentralized mining.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark event for the Bitcoin ecosystem, block 888,989 has been successfully mined from a home-based solo mining setup, using a Bitaxe open-source SHA256 Bitcoin miner, without any reliance on hosted solo pools, cloud mining services, or corporate infrastructure. This marks the first confirmed Bitcoin block mined entirely from a residential basement, showcasing the power of decentralized Bitcoin mining, censorship resistance, and DIY mining hardware.The block, mined at 20:30:28 UTC on March 22, 2025, included 0.027 BTC in transaction fees and delivered a full 3.152 BTC block reward, cementing itself in the blockchain with the coinbase tag "Public Pool on Umbrel." With a size of 1.79 MB and weight of 3.97 million weight units, this block was processed by an individual miner operating independently through a self-hosted Bitcoin node and solo mining pool on Umbrel, and powered by the efficient and accessible Bitaxe miner—a small form-factor device built for low-power, high-efficiency Bitcoin mining.This is a pivotal demonstration of what's possible with open-hardware Bitcoin miners, plug-and-play mining setups, and non-custodial infrastructure, offering renewed hope and validation for pleb miners, Bitcoin maximalists, and home-based Bitcoin node operators.Why This Event Matters for the Bitcoin CommunityAt a time when industrial-scale mining operations dominate the hash rate and centralization concerns persist, this event proves that home Bitcoin mining in 2025 is not only viable but impactful. It reinforces the Bitcoin ethos: anyone, anywhere, with the right tools and understanding, can secure the network, earn rewards, and participate in the protocol’s consensus—without permission, intermediaries, or exposure to centralized risks.“This isn’t just a milestone—it’s a revolution,” said a core supporter of the open-hardware mining movement. “The successful mining of block 888,989 with a Bitaxe from a home setup proves that Bitcoin’s decentralization is alive and well, and it’s in the hands of everyday users.”Bitaxe: Open-Source Hardware Powering Sovereign MiningThe Bitaxe project is an open-source, community-developed initiative offering accessible, affordable, and efficient Bitcoin miners powered by modern ASIC chips. Its compact design and minimal power requirements make it ideal for hobbyists, educators, and plebs seeking to explore Bitcoin mining from home or learn ASIC technology hands-on. D-Central Technologies, a Canadian-based Bitcoin mining company, is among the few manufacturers and sellers of Bitaxe miners and accessories. Their locally made Bitcoin mining hardware, including solo mining products, mining heater conversions kits, and repair services, is empowering individuals across Canada and beyond to reclaim Bitcoin mining as a personal, sovereign activity.A Call to Reclaim Mining SovereigntyAs regulatory pressures, climate debates, and corporate centralization raise questions about the future of Bitcoin mining, this home-mined block is a signal: Bitcoin can and should remain a protocol of the people. With tools like Bitaxe and Umbrel, anyone can run a Bitcoin full node, mine from home, and contribute meaningfully to network decentralization, energy efficiency, and peer-to-peer financial sovereignty.D-Central Expands Bitaxe Lineup to Empower More Pleb MinersD-Central Technologies is currently producing several hundred units of each Bitaxe model, including the Bitaxe Hex, Nerdaxe, and NerdNOS—part of a growing family of open-source Bitcoin miners designed to scale from education to high-performance solo mining. From the compact Nerdminer, ideal for classrooms and personal exploration, to the power-optimized Bitaxe Hex Supra, D-Central is making it easier than ever for individuals to participate in Bitcoin mining directly from home.These Bitcoin mining devices, proudly made in Canada, are helping expand the reach of individual pleb hashpower in meaningful ways. As demand grows rapidly, D-Central encourages interested miners to act quickly—inventory is limited and stocks are known to sell out fast.For more information or to place an order, visit: https://d-central.tech About D-Central TechnologiesD-Central Technologies is Canada’s leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, ASIC repair services, and open-source mining solutions. With a commitment to home mining, censorship resistance, and Bitcoin education, D-Central develops and distributes cutting-edge products including Bitaxe, Antminer space heater conversions, plug-and-play Bitcoin mining units, and 3D-printed accessories—all proudly made in Canada. D-Central empowers individuals to run miners, nodes, and solo pools on their terms.

Bitaxe Gamma: 1.2 TH/s Open-Source Solo Bitcoin Miner with 15 J/TH BM1370

