Latino Commission on AIDS to Present Business Leadership Award to Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health

Award Will be Presented at Annual Cielo Gala, June 6, 2025 in NYC

Michael Dowling exemplifies the values that the Latino Commission on AIDS stands for.” — Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Commission on AIDS is proud to announce that Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health , will be honored with the prestigious Business Leadership Award at its Annual Cielo Gala , to be held on Friday, June 6, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.The Cielo Gala, which brings together leaders in health, business, media, philanthropy and entertainment, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Commission this year and the ongoing commitment of individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the health and well-being of diverse communities. As the premier event in responding to the impact of HIV and AIDS in the Latino community, the Gala will spotlight Dowling’s exceptional leadership, both within the healthcare industry and in his support of underserved communities."Michael Dowling exemplifies the values that the Latino Commission on AIDS stands for," said Guillermo Chacon, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS. "Mr. Dowling’s work has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of health equity and the need for providing culturally sensitive care to improve the health outcomes of vulnerable populations. The Latino community in particular has benefitted greatly from his leadership and the entire workforce of Northwell Health, and we are proud to recognize his significant contributions to improving the health and wellness of Latinos and all New Yorkers."Michael Dowling has been at the forefront of health care innovation, leadership, and community-focused work for decades. As the CEO of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State, Dowling has demonstrated a tireless commitment to improving health care access, advancing health equity, and reducing health disparities. Under his stewardship, Northwell Health has become an industry leader in fostering inclusive, culturally competent care for all patients, regardless of background. His visionary leadership has also emphasized the importance of addressing social determinants of health and creating more equitable health care environments for people of all races and ethnicities.“I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 Business Leadership Award from the Latino Commission on AIDS,” said Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health. “This recognition is not only a reflection of my work but also a testament to the collective efforts of the dedicated individuals at Northwell Health who share a commitment to improving healthcare access, particularly for underserved communities. I have always believed in the power of collaboration and compassion to address the unique challenges faced by underserved populations, and I am proud to be part of a movement that prioritizes equitable health care access for all.”In addition to his professional work, Dowling has been an advocate for addressing the needs of New York’s diverse communities through philanthropic efforts. His ability to collaborate across sectors and bring together diverse stakeholders to solve complex issues has earned him widespread respect both in the healthcare industry and beyond.The 2025 Cielo Gala will celebrate the Latino Commission on AIDS’ 35th anniversary of dedicated service in the fight against HIV and AIDS under the signature theme of Designing a World Without AIDS. The landmark event will raise vital funds to support ongoing groundbreaking community mobilization efforts, which were at the heart of its founding and are needed now more than ever. The Gala will feature an evening of cocktails, dinner, entertainment by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and a fashion presentation, as well as a silent auction to benefit the Latino Commission on AIDS’ programs and services.Sponsorships and tickets for the 30th Annual Cielo Gala are available now. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases, or to learn about the Cielo Awards, please visit www.cielolatino.org About the Latino Commission on AIDSFounded in 1990, the Latino Commission on AIDS is one of the leading national organizations addressing the needs of Hispanic/Latino communities affected by HIV, AIDS and other health challenges. The Commission works to improve the quality of life for Latino individuals living with HIV, promote community participatory research, reduce the stigma surrounding the disease, and advocate for health policies that support equitable healthcare access for all. Through its programs and outreach efforts, the Latino Commission on AIDS has been instrumental in promoting health education, providing prevention services, and advocating for systemic changes to improve health outcomes for the Hispanic/Latino population.About Northwell HealthNorthwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. Northwell Health cares for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from across the state. Its more than 85,000 employees — 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners — are working to change health care for the better. Northwell is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on Northwell’s more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

