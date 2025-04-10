CMMC Level 2 Assessment with ecfirst, A DoD Authorized C3PAO

Ensuring Cyber Defense Resilience as the CMMC Framework Becomes Mandatory

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program now fully operational, ecfirst is actively delivering CMMC Level 2 Assessments to help Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations demonstrate cybersecurity compliance and maintain eligibility for Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.As of 2025, contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) or Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) must achieve certification at the appropriate level to continue doing business with the DoD. ecfirst, an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), is proud to support organizations across the country in achieving this critical milestone.Why Choose ecfirst for Your CMMC Level 2 Assessment?With over 25 years of cybersecurity and compliance expertise, ecfirst brings unmatched experience and perspective to CMMC engagements. As a C3PAO, Registered Provider Organization (RPO), Approved Training Provider (ATP), and Approved Publishing Partner (APP), ecfirst operates across the full spectrum of the CMMC ecosystem.ecfirst Services Include:CMMC Level 2 Certified Assessments - Delivered by authorized teams that almost always include two (2) Lead Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) for comprehensive and rigorous evaluations.Fixed-Fee, Transparent Pricing - Engagements structured to meet the needs of small, mid-sized, and large contractors, with clarity and predictability in pricing.Global Delivery Capability - Headquartered in Iowa, ecfirst provides responsive, expert-led assessment services to organizations nationwide and internationally.“CMMC Level 2 certification is now a mandatory step for contractors entrusted with sensitive defense information,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “We are proud to offer both assessments and advisory services including readiness and mock exercises to ensure organizations meet these critical requirements with confidence.”Get Certified. Stay Competitive.If your organization supports the DoD and handles FCI or CUI, now is the time to act. Schedule your CMMC Level 2 Assessment with ecfirst to ensure you stay eligible for upcoming government contracts.To learn more or request a proposal, visit: https://ecfirst.com/cmmc/ About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment, as well as HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

