Palmetto Plastics Innovations establishing operations in Jasper County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Plastics Innovations (Palmetto Plastics), a plastic extrusion manufacturer, today announced it is establishing operations in Jasper County. The company’s state-of-the-art thermoforming facility will create 28 new jobs.

Palmetto Plastics manufactures fill and drift eliminators for the cooling tower industry. The company’s products are vital plastic components for systems used in power plants, manufacturing facilities, universities and hospitals.

Palmetto Plastics will own a new 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 402 Marble Road in Hardeeville.

Operations are expected to be online in June 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Plastics team should contact Mark Gaeta (mgaeta@palmettoplastics.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

"We are proud about establishing our new operations in Jasper County, a move that reflects our commitment to innovation and growth in the plastic extrusion industry. This investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility not only underscores our dedication to providing essential components for critical infrastructure but also demonstrates our commitment to the local community. At Palmetto Plastics Innovations, we are eager to contribute to the economic development of the area and establish a long and fruitful relationship with Jasper County and its residents." -Palmetto Plastics Innovations Chairman Mark A. Gaeta

“We are proud to welcome Palmetto Plastics Innovations to South Carolina. By investing and creating 28 new jobs in Jasper County, Palmetto Plastics is joining our state’s dynamic roster of manufacturing companies and making a lasting impact in the local community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Palmetto Plastics Innovations is a testament to the strength and continual growth of our state’s manufacturing industry. We celebrate Palmetto Plastics’ decision to establish operations in Jasper County and look forward to working with the company as it launches its South Carolina legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Jasper County is thrilled to welcome Palmetto Plastics Innovations! We’re so excited about the 28 jobs and capital investment they’ve brought to their facility in Hardeeville. Every good job creates a brighter future for families in our area, and Jasper County will always be here to support businesses like Palmetto Plastics.” -Jasper County Council Chairman John Kemp

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Palmetto Plastics Innovations into our family of industrial manufacturers throughout the region, as their company will be an asset to our industrial community, providing good jobs for our residents and opportunities for small businesses and service providers. Their choice of Jasper County speaks to the strength of our local workforce and business climate, and we look forward to working with them for years to come.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

