"OH GROSS!" Podcast Nominated for First Webby Award: L.A. Fires Crisis Mode: Avoiding Misinformation with Kerry Sanders

New Podcast Nominated in Science & Education Category Encourages Fans To Vote Online to Help Oh Gross! Win Internet’s Top Honor at https://wbby.co/4c95NNx

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed podcast Oh Gross! has been honored with a Webby Award nomination. Hailed by The New York Times as the “Internet’s highest honor,” the Webby recognition celebrates the show’s bold and innovative approach to unpacking the topics most people avoid with science, humor, and honesty.

The nominated episode, "L.A. Fires Crisis Mode: Avoiding Misinformation with Kerry Sanders", reflects the podcast’s core mission: delivering facts, busting myths, and shedding light on misunderstood topics. In this standout episode, host Kara Kurcz and former NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders deliver expert-backed strategies for navigating misinformation during natural disasters—offering potentially life-saving tips with clarity, empathy, and zero fear-mongering.

"Oh Gross! isn’t just a podcast—it’s a movement to build a community where no question is too weird," says Kara Kurcz. "We tackle topics most people shy away from—parasites in sushi, germs on a plane, bed bugs in your hotel, the messiest mom moments, or missteps during a crisis. We bring unfiltered interviews, fun facts, and fearless energy to every conversation. This Webby nomination is a testament to our commitment to having honest dialogue around the things we’re usually too afraid to talk about."

Hosted by Kara Kurcz, with co-hosts Jennie Lasater and Molly Brandenberger, Oh Gross! drops weekly episodes every Wednesday and is produced by Motiv8 Media. Executive Producers for Motiv8 Media are Kara Kurcz, Brian Lee, and David Landsness.

VOTE FOR OH GROSS!

Support Oh Gross! in the Webby People’s Voice Awards by voting for the nominated episode here: https://wbby.co/4c95NNx. Voting is open until Thursday, April 17th.

ABOUT THE HOST

Kara Kurcz

In an age of overwhelming noise and misinformation, Kara Kurcz, host and producer of Oh Gross!, brings clarity to the conversations that matter most.

She uses her sharp storytelling instincts and disarming humor to turn hard topics into teachable—and laughable—raw moments. Backed by years of investigative experience and unparalleled access to expert voices.

Kara, an award-winning investigative producer and director, launched her career at America’s Most Wanted at 21, helping solve cases and reunite families. Over two decades, she’s produced more than 800 hours of crime and live television, including hit series like Mark of a Serial Killer (Oxygen), Live PD (A&E), and Chasing the Cure (TBS/TNT). She specializes in true crime, family, and health content.

Kara is also a certified health coach, inspired by her husband Brian’s battle with colon cancer. She has appeared on outlets such as The Today Show, MSNBC, and Fox News. She founded Motiv8 Media and previously co-founded Solas Fashion, a luxury handbag brand featured on red carpets and in top magazines.

Originally from suburban Chicago and a proud University of Iowa grad, Kara’s mission is simple: normalize the weird stuff and support honest conversations.

Jennie Lasater and Molly Brandenberger

Co-hosts Jennie Lasater and Molly Brandenberger are from Atlanta and founders of the Lice Ladies franchise. They have worked with patients dealing with lice outbreaks for over 15 years. Jennie holds a Master of Science in Biology. She has made it her mission to help families deal with insect infestations safely, effectively, and naturally in a pesticide-resistant environment, even creating her own product line.

For more information, please visit https://www.ohgross.com/.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.