12th Annual Hatchie BirdFest takes flight April 25-27

Photo courtesy of Tom Archer

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird watchers and nature enthusiasts are invited to learn about the many birds of West Tennessee during the 12th annual Hatchie BirdFest beginning Friday, April 25 - Sunday, April 27, in Brownsville. The three-day event will offer a variety of activities for all ages and skill levels, including hikes and demonstrations and a downtown Earth Day event.The festival begins with Kayak Oneal Lake, a beautification effort held at Oneal Lake on the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge and sponsored by the Hatchie River Conservancy and Ford-BlueOval City. Participants can paddle, clean up litter and learn about the unique eco-system. Pre-registration is required to reserve a kayak, courtesy of Blues City Kayaks, but is not required if you’d just like to show up and help with efforts along the banks. This event begins Friday morning at 10 am.The official BirdFest kick-off is Friday evening with an opening reception at the historic Temple Adas Israel, 140 North Washington. The historic synagogue is Tennessee's oldest and is known for its beautiful stain glass windows and perfect acoustics, making it a favorite host location for cultural events. Guests are invited to experience this location beginning with a performance by the Dirt Pilgrims at 5:30 pm. Dirt Pilgrims is a Jackson, Tenn., based folk-Americana band that performs an eclectic mix of songs written by some of their favorite artists, including their own originals.Following the concert, Jenni Veal, Outdoor Tourism Development Manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development, and wildlife biologist and bird expert Bob Ford will talk about “Birding as Outdoor Recreation.” Birding is one of the fastest growing outdoor activities in the world and this program will explore the travel patterns of bird watchers and how the state is supporting and providing information about birds to people visiting our state. It will also take a historic view of birding and how our state bird, the Mockingbird, was chosen.Early risers Saturday morning are invited to log-on to the Hatchie BirdFest ’s Facebook page for a virtual journey on the Hatchie Refuge and learn about night birds such as the Whippoorwill – learn about their habits, habitat and how to distinguish their calls.For hikes and nature walks, begin gathering around 7:30 am at the Delta Heritage Center for a Saturday morning afield. Experienced bird guides will lead and teach about the 200+ species of birds who make their home on or are migrating through the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge. If wildlife photography is more your thing, bring your camera and join the hands-on photography walk. Pre-registration is required for hikes and nature walks.The popular Birds of Prey program takes place at noon Saturday and features live bird demonstrations. This highlight of the festival utilizes injured birds through the rehab and environmental education program at Reelfoot Lake State Park. This is a great program to introduce youth to birding.Saturday afternoon features an artist talk with Jennalyn Speers and her exhibit “Birds and Plants,” followed by a butterfly and wildflower hike, and the opportunity to learn more about Protect Our Aquifer organization.You are also invited to visit historic downtown Brownsville Saturday from 10a-6p for Earth Day activities presented by Main Street Brownsville. Vendors, food trucks, music and Earth Day-focused activities for the kids are all a part of the downtown event.A highlight of the Hatchie BirdFest is Saturday evening when participants can experience sunset at Oneal Lake and a self-guided walk to learn more about the nocturnal habits of area wildlife.Sunday morning hikes are informal and led by wildlife biologist Bob Ford. Sunday afternoon features a seminar at Willow Oaks Farm (Hwy. 54 North) with Entomologist Joy Layton. Layton will discuss native bee species and the non-native, invasive honeybee. Willow Oaks owners, David and Sarah Levy, will also showcase their greenhouses and allow time for shopping.All hikes and activities are free and originate at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center , 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville. For a complete schedule and to pre-register, visit www.hatchiebirdfest.com or call the Delta Heritage Center at 731-779-9000.CAPTION: Bird and nature enthusiasts can enjoy the outdoors and spring migration while learning more about the unique Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge and more than 200 species of birds found there during the 12th annual Hatchie BirdFest, April 25-27. Participants meet at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center for the guided programs. Photo courtesy of Tom Archer.About the Hatchie BirdFest: The Hatchie BirdFest is held annually at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, Tenn. The three day event features unique outdoor activities for all ages and is perfect for seasoned or beginner birders. Participants explore the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge and other prime bird watching locations that serve as home to more than 200 species of birds. The weekend includes expert speakers, demonstrations, hikes and exhibitors. To learn more about the festival, visit www.hatchiebirdfest.com or call 731-779-9000.About the Center: The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, in Brownsville, is a music heritage destination that offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and “wild” Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home. Also located on the grounds is the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner, and the last home of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. The Delta Heritage Center is also a featured stop along the Americana Music Triangle connecting Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans. To learn more about the Center, visit www.westtnheritage.com or call 731-779-9000.

