MELTRIC® to Highlight Switch-Rated Electrical Safety at NFPA Conference & Expo® 2025 in Las Vegas

MELTRIC® DSN 60 A Push Button

Visit MELTRIC® at the NFPA Conference & Expo 2025, Booth #1329, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, June 16–18

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation announces their return to the NFPA Conference & Expo2025, taking place June 16–18 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. MELTRIC will exhibit at booth #1329. Attendees are encouraged to explore MELTRIC electrical connection solutions designed to make facilities safer, more efficient, and code-compliant.This year’s NFPA Conference & Expohighlights the growing need for smarter, more reliable technologies that reduce risk and simplify compliance. With over 400 exhibitors and 130+ educational sessions, the event brings together safety professionals from across the globe to explore the latest innovations in fire protection, life safety, construction systems, and electrical safety, making it a perfect venue for MELTRIC’s industry-leading electrical connection products.At the show, MELTRIC will feature its trusted line of Switch-Rated, UL-listed plugs and receptacles, engineered to improve workplace safety and streamline maintenance procedures. These all-in-one devices combine plug, receptacle, and switch functionality into a single, secure unit—perfect for applications where safety, speed, and simplicity matter most.MELTRIC’s devices incorporate DECONTACTOR™ Technology, which includes a dead-front safety shutter and arc-flash chamber, allowing safe disconnection under full load. Key features include:• Visual verification of de-energization to eliminate uncertainty during service• Built-in lockout/tagout mechanisms to meet safety protocols• Durable silver-nickel, butt-style contacts for long-lasting performance• Rugged construction designed for harsh industrial and commercial environments“NFPA’s emphasis on electrical safety and fire protection aligns perfectly with the solutions that MELTRIC delivers every day,” said Brent Kirk, Sales Manager - Northwest Region at MELTRIC. “We’re excited to connect with facility managers, engineers, and safety professionals looking for smarter, safer electrical solutions. Our goal is to help them take control of power—safely and efficiently.”Attendees can visit MELTRIC at Booth #1329 to experience hands-on product demos and learn how the company’s electrical connectors can improve uptime, reduce arc flash risk, and simplify lockout/tagout procedures.For more information, visit www.meltric.com or email the MELTRIC marketing team at mail@meltric.com.About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection, along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit https://meltric.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.