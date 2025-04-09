BIOSTAR INTRODUCES THE MS-X7433RE INDUSTRIAL PC

INTEL POWERED SMART EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTION

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of IPC solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and PC peripherals, today unveils the MS-X7433RE, a compact, high-performance embedded system purpose-built for modern kiosk applications and edge computing environments.Powered by the IntelAmston Lake X7433RE processor, the MS-X7433RE delivers efficient performance with its quad-core architecture, reaching speeds up to 3.4GHz while maintaining a low TDP of just 9W. Integrated IntelUHD Graphics drives both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4++ outputs, making it an excellent choice for digital displays, payment machines, and access control systems.Designed for system integrators and developers, the MS-X7433RE combines reliable hardware with flexible expansion options. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory and includes a SATA III port alongside an M.2 Key-M slot, enabling both traditional and high-speed NVMe storage. A Mini-PCIe slot and M.2 Key-B interface with support for 4G/5G modules make it easy to tailor the system for wireless connectivity and real-time data processing unlocking superior edge computing capability.Connectivity is one of its strongest suits. The MS-X7433RE comes equipped with dual Intel2.5GbE LAN ports for high-speed networking, along with four COM ports and six USB ports for seamless integration with peripherals like barcode scanners, receipt printers, and card readers commonly used in kiosks and POS systems.Compact and robust, the system measures just 160 x 130 x 52 mm and operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C with humidity support up to 90%. Its wide 9–24V DC power input ensures stable operation across various industrial setups.Compatible with Windows 10/11 64-bit, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021, and Ubuntu 20.04, the MS-X7433RE offers broad OS support for development flexibility.With a strong focus on reliability, performance, and connectivity, the MS-X7433RE is the ideal embedded platform for Self-Checkout Kiosk, Self-Ordering Kiosk, Ticketing Kiosk, and other kiosk-based applications where consistent uptime and fast response matter most.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

