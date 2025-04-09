West Virginia WIC Farmers’ Market Program Expands Access Through Digital Innovation

The West Virginia WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) is aligning with Governor Patrick Morrisey’s vision of a healthier West Virginia by focusing on his first pillar: clean up the food. By transforming access to fresh, locally grown produce, the program not only strengthens the health of West Virginians but also supports local farmers and communities.







As part of the ongoing modernization initiatives, the West Virginia Department of Health has recently shifted WIC benefit issuance from grantees to a state-administered electronic system. This system cross-references WIC participant home zip codes with farmer and market locations, making it easier for eligible families to redeem their benefits. Once participants have located a market and chosen their eligible items, they can seamlessly redeem their benefits by using QR codes printed directly on eWIC cards or accessed through the WICShopper App.

“A healthier West Virginia starts with cleaner food. Through modernization and innovation, we’re giving our citizens the tools to access it more easily than ever before,” said Dr. Arvin Singh, Secretary of Health.







In 2024, more than $782,000 in FMNP benefits were issued, reflecting a substantial increase in both participation and redemption rates compared to previous years. This growth is a direct result of the program’s ongoing efforts to increase the scope of the WIC program through various methods.





Local WIC agencies have recently played a key role in increasing participation by implementing innovative strategies such as pop-up clinics, subsidized produce during outreach events, and direct partnerships with farmers’ markets. The program has also joined with community partners, such as the WVU Food Justice Lab and the West Virginia Farmers’ Market Association, both of which have expanded outreach in underserved communities and identified new farmers and markets to participate in the program. Additionally, WIC boasts a proactive focus on extensive farmer outreach and training. Sixteen statewide in-person training sessions have helped vendors navigate the eFMNP system, with additional online resources and vendor portal guidance available.





"All of these different things that we are doing are leading to the growth of our program like never before,” explained Heather King, WIC FMNP Coordinator. “Our efforts have been recognized by the National WIC Association as one of the most successful programs in the nation due to our modernization and expansion. We are making changes and seeing those changes positively impact the lives of WIC families across the state.”





For more information about the West Virginia WIC FMNP, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC or contact the Office of Nutrition Services Retailer and Farmer Management Division at wicvu@wv.gov.

