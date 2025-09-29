Clay Center Partners with DoHS and DH to Offer Discounted Admission for SNAP and WIC Recipients

​The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), West Virginia Department of Health (DH), and Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia today announced a new partnership to provide discounted admission for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits.

“At the Clay Center, we believe that creativity, discovery, and inspiration should be accessible to everyone,” said Al Najjar, President and CEO of the Clay Center. “By offering discounted admission to SNAP and WIC participants, we’re making it possible for all families to experience the arts and sciences regardless of financial constraints.”

Beginning Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Clay Center will offer $2 admission per person for each household member receiving SNAP or WIC benefits. This special rate will be available on the first Sunday of every month, giving families the opportunity to explore the museum and planetarium at an accessible price. To redeem the discounted admission, visitors must present a valid SNAP or WIC card along with a photo ID at the Clay Center box office.

“Our partnership with the Clay Center makes it easier for families to give their children access to enriching educational and cultural experiences,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “Opportunities like these spark curiosity, inspire learning, and help children across West Virginia thrive.”

“The goal of West Virginia WIC is to support families by providing them with enriching and healthy food options,” added Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “I am elated that, through this partnership with the Clay Center, we can also provide them with equally enriching experiences, showing that overall health is when the body and the mind are in synchrony.”

To learn more about the Clay Center’s programs and events, visit www.theclaycenter.org or contact Taylor Gue, Director of Communications, at (304) 561-3586 or tgue@theclaycenter.org.

For information on SNAP benefits, visit bfa.wv.gov/. For WIC program details, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC/Pages/default.aspx.