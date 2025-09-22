DoHS Recognizes Outstanding Contributions in Addiction Services and Recovery

The West Virginia Department of Health Services, Office of Drug Control Policy, and the Bureau for Behavioral Health are pleased to announce the 2025 recipients of awards recognizing outstanding contributions in the field of addiction treatment and recovery. The awards honor individuals and organizations who demonstrate exceptional commitment, innovation, and impact in supporting West Virginians affected by substance use disorder. “This recognition reflects our mission to expand opportunity, strengthen recovery pathways, and improve outcomes for individuals and families affected by addiction,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By working together, we are building a system where recovery is not only possible but supported at every step.” 2025 Award Recipients: Award for Excellence in Substance Use Disorder Treatment : Michael Joe Deegan

: Michael Joe Deegan Award for Substance Use Disorder Research on Prevention & Treatment : Todd Davies, PhD, Huntington, WV

: Todd Davies, PhD, Huntington, WV Certified Recovery Residence of the Year: Youth Services System, Inc ., Wheeling, WV

., Wheeling, WV Community Organization Award for Statewide Impact on Substance Use Disorder Care : Jobs & Hope WV

: Jobs & Hope WV Mental Health Peer Recovery Support Specialist of the Year : Maureen Talkington, Oak Hill, WV

: Maureen Talkington, Oak Hill, WV Recovery Community Statewide Impact Award of the Year : Jessica Kerns-Galloway, Elkins, WV

: Jessica Kerns-Galloway, Elkins, WV Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Support Specialist of the Year: Ellisha Seabolt, Parkersburg, WV The award recipients were announced at the West Virginia Peer Recovery Support Services and Recovery Housing Conference on September 9, 2025, and at the Appalachian Addiction and Prescription Drug Abuse Conference on September 18, 2025, at The Embassy Suites in Charleston, WV. These awards promote excellence and highlight the important work being done to expand treatment and recovery opportunities across the state. The award recipients were announced at the West Virginia Peer Recovery Support Services and Recovery Housing Conference on September 9, 2025, and at the Appalachian Addiction and Prescription Drug Abuse Conference on September 18, 2025, at The Embassy Suites in Charleston, WV. These awards promote excellence and highlight the important work being done to expand treatment and recovery opportunities across the state. "What makes this group extraordinary is not only the services they provide, but the hope they inspire," said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. "Their work shows us that recovery is not just an outcome, it’s a movement transforming the future of West Virginia."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.