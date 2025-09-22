DoHS Recognizes Outstanding Contributions in Addiction Services and Recovery
“This recognition reflects our mission to expand opportunity, strengthen recovery pathways, and improve outcomes for individuals and families affected by addiction,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By working together, we are building a system where recovery is not only possible but supported at every step.”
2025 Award Recipients:
- Award for Excellence in Substance Use Disorder Treatment: Michael Joe Deegan
- Award for Substance Use Disorder Research on Prevention & Treatment: Todd Davies, PhD, Huntington, WV
- Certified Recovery Residence of the Year: Youth Services System, Inc., Wheeling, WV
- Community Organization Award for Statewide Impact on Substance Use Disorder Care: Jobs & Hope WV
- Mental Health Peer Recovery Support Specialist of the Year: Maureen Talkington, Oak Hill, WV
- Recovery Community Statewide Impact Award of the Year: Jessica Kerns-Galloway, Elkins, WV
- Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Support Specialist of the Year: Ellisha Seabolt, Parkersburg, WV
"What makes this group extraordinary is not only the services they provide, but the hope they inspire," said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. "Their work shows us that recovery is not just an outcome, it’s a movement transforming the future of West Virginia."
