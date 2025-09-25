West Virginia Department of Human Services Reports Decline in Child Protective Services Vacancies and Turnover

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is reporting significant progress in stabilizing the state’s child welfare workforce, with vacancy and turnover rates for Child Protective Services (CPS) and Youth Services (YS) showing notable declines in 2025.

At the start of the new administration, critical vacancies in CPS were identified across Doddridge, Pleasants, Upshur, Lewis, and Ritchie counties. In response, DoHS launched a series of targeted initiatives that reduced vacancy rates from 44% on January 1, 2025, to 14.3% as of June 30, 2025.

“Our workforce is the foundation of child welfare,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By continuing to reduce vacancies and turnover, we are strengthening stability not only for our frontline staff, but also for the children and families who depend on them. We remain focused on giving our workforce the tools, training, and support they need to be successful in this critically important work.”

In addition to Doddridge, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt counties, West Virginia is seeing a drop in vacancy rates across the state. As of September 1, 2025, the statewide vacancy rate for CPS positions stands at 8.5%, down from 12.1% at the start of the year and from 27.3% in 2023. Turnover rates have also improved, with CPS turnover decreasing to 15% in 2025 compared to 22.7% in 2024 and more than 34% in 2021. Combined CPS and YS turnover have declined to 14.9%, the lowest level in the past five years.

To strengthen staff skills and support retention, DoHS, through its Bureau for Social Services (BSS), has introduced several key initiatives. In partnership with the Office of Human Resource Management, the Talent Acquisition and Retention Programs team recently launched a formal mentorship program for new CPS workers. The program pairs each new employee with a seasoned worker for one-on-one sessions every two weeks during their first nine months, helping staff acclimate to their roles, providing broader internal support, and improving retention.

BSS also provides job-specific training through the Training, Technical Assistance, and Practical Application (TTAPA) team. TTAPA staff travel to districts to provide one-on-one guidance and pair new employees with BSS trainers for weekly sessions on real-world case processes. Program Managers and Child Welfare Consultants conduct district visits to offer individualized support on complex cases.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by child welfare professionals, BSS has also partnered with the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery to create a Trauma-Sensitive Workplace (TSW) team. This initiative provides crisis response services, peer support groups, and trauma-informed training, equipping staff with tools and resources to remain resilient and effective in serving children and families.

DoHS continues to build on these improvements by advancing initiatives that support caseworker well-being, enhance training opportunities, and streamline hiring processes. Staff stability is a cornerstone of child safety, family outcomes, and community well-being.

To learn more about child welfare programs at DoHS, visit humanservices.wv.gov. Those interested in joining the child welfare workforce can explore career opportunities at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/osawv.