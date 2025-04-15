Minore's Meats, Inc. Aquired by J&M Vital Provisions, LLC

Touchstone Advisors Represents Minore’s Meats in the Sale of Their Third-generation Family Owned Food Distribution Business

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of Minore’s Meats, Inc. (Minore’s) to J&M Vital Provisions, LLC.

Located in New Haven, Connecticut, Minore’s is a third-generation, family-owned specialty distributor of fresh and frozen beef, pork, poultry and other food related products. Minore’s provides quality products to independent-owned restaurants, banquet facilities and further processors throughout Connecticut and southern Massachusetts.

“Minore's is a wonderful company that has been in business for over 100 years. We are proud to have assisted the Minore family in their journey to find not just any acquirer, but the right acquirer” said, Steven Pappas, Partner at Touchstone Advisors.

J&M Vital Provisions LLC CEO John SantaCroce says “I am committed to honoring the legacy of Minore's while steering the company toward continued growth and innovation.” John is an experienced CEO with decades of experience in the distribution marketplace.

The Minore family will remain involved in the operation and growth of the company. “Working with our clients to find the best partner to lead the way to the next level of operation is a gratifying process. We look forward to hearing about their successes in the future.” said Deborah Agrafojo, Partner at Touchstone Advisors. Minore's will continue to focus on exceeding the needs of the restaurants they serve. The family’s client centric operations paired with John’s growth minded focus should create an ideal opportunity for Minore's Meat.

Deborah Agrafojo and Steven Pappas of Touchstone Advisors served as exclusive M&A advisors to Minore’s.

About Touchstone Advisors

Touchstone Advisors is a premier boutique Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm (who offers securities through Ceiba Financial, LLC, a member of FINRA/SiPC) dedicated to bringing investment bank services to the lower middle market. We bring decades of experience and our proven four-step process to every transaction. For over 20 years, Touchstone Advisors has provided a combination of hands-on leadership, experienced advisor attention and smooth transactional execution. We fully understand the unique dynamics of closely held and family businesses and the importance of their legacies. Our mission is to maximize the value of our client's life's work.

