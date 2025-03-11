Touchstone Advisors announces the acquisition of Altek Electronics, Inc. by Cyient DLM

Altek Electronics acquired by Cyient DLM

The acquisition will enable Cyient to leverage Altek's expertise and relationships in the EMS market, enhancing its competitive position on a global scale.

The best kind of M&A transaction is one where both Seller and Buyer believe they got a great deal.” — Jeff Rich, Partner Touchstone Advisors

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce the acquisition of Altek Electronics, Inc. (Altek), a leading provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Cyient DLM (Cyient), a publicly traded Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India.

With a strong reputation for excellence, Altek has been delivering quality solutions that meet the rigorous standards of its diverse client base since 1972. The acquisition will enable Cyient to leverage Altek's extensive expertise and established relationships in the EMS market, enhancing its competitive position on a global scale.

According to David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics "Joining forces with Cyient DLM opens new avenues for us to scale our operations and leverage their global resources and industry expertise. As we enter this new chapter, we remain committed to upholding the values that have defined our success and look forward to leveraging expanded resources and capabilities to better serve our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders."

Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Chairman of Cyient DLM, commented, "This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Cyient DLM. It expands our global footprint, brings us closer to our strategic customers, and significantly strengthens our capabilities. With this acquisition, Cyient DLM is not only broadening its reach into the Medical & Healthcare and Industrial sectors but also bolstering its capabilities for the Defense sector through ITAR compliance. Altek Electronics’ proven track record with key industry leading clients will accelerate Cyient DLM's ability to deliver high-performance, reliable services across these sectors.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO of Cyient DLM, added, "This acquisition is more than just an expansion, it is an important milestone for Cyient DLM. With the addition of Altek Electronics' expertise, we are enhancing our manufacturing capability & capacity and strengthening our competitive position in the North American market. This allows us to continue offering world-class services that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

“The best kind of M&A transaction is one where both Seller and Buyer believe they got a great deal. It was a pleasure to represent and work with the Altschuler Family, not only to monetize the value of their life’s work, but also to give Altek precisely what it was looking for in a strategic partner. " said Jeff Rich, Partner at Touchstone Advisors.

"As we got to know the leadership team at Cyient DLM and their goals for the future, it became clear that the two parties were unique puzzle pieces searching for their complement" added Steve Pappas, Partner at Touchstone Advisors.

About Altek

Altek Electronics, based in Torrington, CT manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and box builds for many industries including the medical, military, industrial, and telecommunications. Altek’s excellent reputation is built on their unwavering commitment to their customers with consistent quality, precision and attention to detail that ensures that every project meets the highest standards. Adherence to LEAN manufacturing principles Six Sigma practices maximizes efficiency and minimizes waste and as an ITAR registered facility, prioritizes compliance and security, particularly in sensitive sectors like aerospace and defense.

About Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM (Estd: 1993, NSE: CYIENTDLM) is a leading Integrated Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider that offers Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions across the entire product lifecycle. With a focus on safety-critical electronics in highly regulated industries, Cyient DLM delivers design, manufacturing, testing, and certification support to ensure the highest standards of reliability, safety, and performance. The company serves customers in diverse sectors including Aerospace & Défense, Industrial, and Medical & Healthcare, with a commitment to driving innovation and value-driven solutions.

About Touchstone Advisors

Touchstone Advisors is a Mergers and Acquisitions Firm (who offers securities through Four Points Capital Partners) dedicated to bringing investment bank services to the lower middle market. We service companies in multiple industries, providing expertise and advice in the transfer of ownership of privately held companies. Our goal is to maximize the value of our client's life's work. For more information, visit https://touchstoneadvisors.com/

Jeff Rich of Touchstone Advisors served as exclusive M&A advisor to Altek Electronics through Four Points Capital Partners, under which he is licensed as a registered representative.

Securities offered through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Member FINRA, SIPC). Four Points and Touchstone are not affiliated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.