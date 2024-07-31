The M&A Source recognizes local M&A advisor

Deborah Agrafojo recipient of the M&A Source Platinum Club award.

Touchstone Advisors Partner, Deborah Agrafojo, received the M&A Source Platinum Club award for outstanding performance in 2023.

HARTFORD, CT, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized Touchstone Advisors Partner and M&A Investment Banker, Deborah Agrafojo, with the Platinum Club award for outstanding performance in 2023 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

"The M&A Source Awards celebrate and highlight the outstanding achievements of our industry's finest within our membership. Collectively, we received submissions representing over $3.3 billion in lower-middle market transactions," stated Lamar Stanley, M&A Source Chair of the Board. "Clearly, the success of lower-middle market M&A is driven by the dedication and expertise of our members. It is my sincere pleasure to congratulate and commend all of this year’s award winners for their remarkable accomplishments."

“M & A Source is an organization that supports advisors with critical education and thought leadership in our industry. This recognition by my peers is humbling. Our team at Touchstone Advisors strives to create the ideal transactions for all of our clients, that is the true mark of success.” said Agrafojo of Touchstone Advisors.

"Deborah is a tremendous talent in the M&A world, and we are extremely fortunate to have her as a partner at Touchstone Advisors" added Steve Pappas, Partner Touchstone Advisors.

More information about Deborah Agrafojo and Touchstone Advisors can be found at https://touchstoneadvisors.com/ or https://touchstoneadvisors.com/team/deborah-agrafojo

About the M&A Source

The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org.

About Touchstone Advisors

Touchstone Advisors is a Mergers and Acquisitions firm dedicated to bringing investment bank services to the lower middle market. We service companies in multiple industries, providing expertise and advice in the transfer of ownership of privately held companies. Our goal is to maximize the value of our client's life's work.

For more information, visit https://touchstoneadvisors.com/