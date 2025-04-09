Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest 5 illegal aliens at the I-35 Checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Checkpoint.

On April 7, at approximately midnight, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 Checkpoint encountered a red tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agents received consent to examine the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection.

After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, Border Patrol agents discovered five subjects who were taken into custody and found to have entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

They will be processed according to their immigration status. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has the lead in this case.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.