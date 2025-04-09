Southbound SR 143 to close between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 (April 11-14)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as southbound SR 143 will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday, April 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 14 for sign work. work. At the same time, the ramps from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143 and the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

In addition, the southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 11, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 14.

SR 143 detour for westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway): Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure.

SR 143 detour for eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway): Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure.

Airport access: Use southbound 44th Street from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Please note: The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project's free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.