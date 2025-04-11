HITRUST Certification with ecfirst, an Authorized External Assessor

Several Opportunities for Certification with the HITRUST e1, i1, r2 and Now AI Options

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations across healthcare, finance, and technology continue to prioritize cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, ecfirst stands out as a premier HITRUST Authorized External Assessor Organization, guiding clients with deep experience, strategic insight, and long-term partnership.Since becoming an authorized assessor in 2016, ecfirst has successfully led numerous organizations through the HITRUST certification journey, building a reputation for delivering trusted, efficient, and scalable services. From initial readiness assessments to validated assessments and continuous improvement, ecfirst provides a comprehensive, fixed-fee path to certification.Our HITRUST ServicesHITRUST Readiness & Gap Assessments - Structured evaluations to identify control gaps and build a roadmap toward HITRUST CSF certification.Validated Assessments for HITRUST e1, i1, and r2 - Full lifecycle support, from scoping to submission, across all assurance levels recognized by HITRUST.Remediation Strategy & Documentation Support - Hands-on guidance to develop policies, procedures, and evidence that meet HITRUST's rigorous criteria.Continuous Monitoring & Certification Maintenance - Long-term partnerships to ensure control effectiveness and compliance continuity over time.Webinars, Thought Leadership & Industry Voice - ecfirst regularly hosts HITRUST webinars—often in collaboration with HITRUST executives—to educate the industry and support informed decision-making. Our leaders actively contribute to the HITRUST Assessor Council and the HITRUST AI Council, helping shape the future of the framework.Why Organizations Choose ecfirst for HITRUSTecfirst is proud to offer one of the industry's most experienced HITRUST teams, including several Certified CSF Practitioners (CCSFPs) and a dedicated team of Certified HITRUST Quality Professionals (CHQPs). This expertise ensures that every engagement is led by professionals who understand not only the framework but also how to implement it effectively within complex environments.“HITRUST is not just about achieving certification—it’s about building trust and a resilient cybersecurity posture,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “At ecfirst, we don’t just check boxes. We empower our clients to succeed now and into the future. And HITRUST now provides an opportunity for AI assessment and certification.”Build Trust. Achieve Certification. Stay Ahead.Whether you’re seeking your first certification or maintaining ongoing compliance, ecfirst delivers the experience and strategy to help you achieve HITRUST success. Organizations that start with ecfirst often stay for the long haul because we make the process seamless, accountable, and valuable.Learn more at https://ecfirst.com/hitrust/ About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC Certification, Training, Readiness, and Assessment, as well as HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

