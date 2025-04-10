Bierman Autism Centers Celebrates Grand Opening of West Orange, NJ Location with a Sensory-Friendly Barnyard Bash

A quiet moment of connection. Our sensory-friendly Petting Zoo events create safe, joyful spaces where children can explore, interact, and build confidence—one gentle encounter at a time. Meet some of the dedicated Bierman Autism Centers team members who help bring our sensory-friendly events to life! Their passion, energy, and care create the joyful, inclusive experiences families know and love.

Join us for a fun-filled Petting Zoo event on April 26—with crafts, treats, furry friends, and a special appearance by the Mayor of West Orange!

This celebration is all about connection—welcoming families, neighbors, and community leaders to experience what makes Bierman special.” — Tahra Cessna, EVP of Services

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The barnyard is coming to town! Bierman Autism Centers is opening its doors in West Orange—and the whole community is invited to celebrate!On Saturday, April 26, from 10 am – 12 pm, families and community members are invited to join us for a free, sensory-friendly Petting Zoo Event filled with furry animal encounters, hands-on crafts, tasty treats, and a special guest appearance from Mayor McCartney of West Orange.This event also marks the grand opening of Bierman’s newest center, expanding access to play-based autism care for families in Essex County and surrounding areas. It’s the fifth BAC location in New Jersey , joining centers in Berkeley Heights, Eatontown, Princeton, and Ramsey, with a sixth center opening soon in Piscataway.Let’s Party—Barnyard Style!Perfect for children ages 2–9 (but open to all!), the Barnyard Buddies Sensory-Friendly Petting Zoo is thoughtfully designed to be fun, inclusive, and low-stress for kids with autism and their families.Here’s what to expect:● Friendly Farm Animals: Say hello to soft, gentle barnyard buddies like bunnies, goats, and sheep!● Farmyard Crafts: Dive into hands-on activities at fun, creative stations.● Tasty Treats: Enjoy fun treats to fuel the fun.● Center Tours: Step inside and explore the brand-new Bierman center with our team.“We’re beyond excited to open our doors in West Orange and to celebrate with such a joyful, inclusive event,” shares Tahra Cessna, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers. “This celebration is all about connection—welcoming families, neighbors, and community leaders to experience what makes Bierman special.”Event Details● Date: Saturday, April 26● Time: 10 am – 12 pm● Location: Bierman Autism Centers – West Orange, 300 Executive Drive, Suite 070, West Orange, NJ 07052RSVP and event details at https://www.biermanautism.com/resources/sensory-friendly-events/ Expanding Access to Autism Care in NJSince 2006, Bierman Autism Centers has helped children with autism learn, grow, and thrive through evidence-based care and a whole lot of play. The new West Orange center will offer ABA Therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Testing, all personalized for each child’s unique journey.To learn more or schedule a tour, email start@biermanautism.com or call (800) 931-8113.Be Part of Our TeamBierman is hiring across New Jersey! If you’re passionate about helping kids thrive, we’d love to meet you. We’re currently hiring for Behavior Technicians, BCBAs, Speech Therapists, and Occupational Therapists. Explore career opportunities at https://www.biermanautism.com/about-us/careers/ About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit https://www.biermanautism.com/

