Bierman Autism Centers Expands Access With New Columbus Clinic Opening Fall 2025

Indoor play structure at Bierman Autism Centers, designed to support sensory and motor development. Classroom setup at Bierman Autism Centers featuring interactive books, sensory toys, and child-sized learning stations.

Bierman opens fourth Ohio clinic in Columbus fall 2025, expanding ABA, speech & OT services, easing waitlists, and creating 50+ specialized jobs.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Ohio families will soon have shorter drives for autism therapy. Bierman Autism Centers is adding a fourth Buckeye-State location—a 10,600-square-foot clinic on Columbus’s northwest side—scheduled to open in fall 2025.Purpose-Built for Kids, Powered by a Teaching-Hospital MindsetInside every Bierman center, therapy rooms transform into discovery zones where clinicians “Let Kids Be Kids,” blending play with evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech, and Occupational Therapy. Behind the scenes, each site operates like a teaching hospital, with incoming clinicians entering structured mentorship programs covering precision teaching, assent-based care, and compassionate case management.“Every child deserves timely, individualized care that celebrates their limitless potential,” said Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer. “Expanding in Columbus helps us reach more families while we cultivate the next generation of autism-care leaders.”Impact at a Glance- Expanded therapy capacity for Central Ohio families- 50+ new full-time roles including Behavior Technicians, Board-Certified Behavior Analysts, Speech-Language Pathologists, and Occupational Therapists- Fall 2025 launch timed to relieve the region’s longest waitlists before 2026“Our relentless pursuit of excellence means children get skilled, supported clinicians on Day One,” added Barosky.Closing Waitlists And Creating CareersFamilies across Franklin County and neighboring communities often have long waits to secure early-intervention ABA services. By adding a fourth Columbus - Ohio, clinic, Bierman broadens its statewide footprint and access to care by complementing its existing Dublin, Gahanna, and Westerville centers. The new site will also generate dozens of specialized healthcare jobs, further investing in Central Ohio’s economy.Ready to ConnectFamilies and referring clinicians can call (800) 931-8113 or email start@biermanautism.com to join the interest list, ask questions, or schedule an early tour. Job-seekers and prospective clinicians can explore openings and sign up for alerts at biermanautism.com/careers About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit https://www.biermanautism.com/

