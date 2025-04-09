OSCE trains Gender-Sensitive Police Units and Public Order Protection Department staff in Tajikistan to enhance response to domestic violence

From 8 to 9 April 2025 the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Public Order Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, organized a two-day training for 21 police officers, including the staff of the 19 Gender-Sensitive Police Units (13 women and eight men). The training course, held in Dushanbe, aimed at increasing participants’ knowledge on effective and victim-centred response to domestic violence cases.

Participants enhanced their understanding of national and international legal frameworks on the prevention of domestic violence, gender equality, and the impact of harmful gender stereotypes contributing to gender-based and domestic violence. The course also addressed sexual harassment, police procedures for timely identification, referral, and protection of domestic violence victims, as well as methods for conducting evidence-based investigations.

The training aims to contribute to improved police responses, better protection of survivors, and effective referrals to appropriate service providers.