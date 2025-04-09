Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,661 in the last 365 days.

OSCE trains Gender-Sensitive Police Units and Public Order Protection Department staff in Tajikistan to enhance response to domestic violence

From 8 to 9 April 2025 the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Public Order Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of  Tajikistan, organized a two-day training for 21  police officers, including the staff of the 19 Gender-Sensitive Police Units (13 women and eight men). The training course, held in Dushanbe, aimed at increasing participants’ knowledge on effective and victim-centred response to domestic violence cases.

Participants enhanced their understanding of national and international legal frameworks on the prevention of domestic violence, gender equality, and the impact of harmful gender stereotypes contributing to gender-based and domestic violence. The course also addressed sexual harassment, police procedures for timely identification, referral, and protection of domestic violence victims, as well as methods for conducting evidence-based investigations.

The training aims to contribute to improved police responses, better protection of survivors, and effective referrals to appropriate service providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSCE trains Gender-Sensitive Police Units and Public Order Protection Department staff in Tajikistan to enhance response to domestic violence

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more