OSCE Presence supports SPAK Task Force to prevent and investigate electoral crimes

As part of its efforts to support the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), on 9 April 2025, the OSCE Presence in Albania donated several sets of IT equipment to enhance SPAK’s newly-established Task Force’s capacities in preventing and investigating electoral crimes in the 11 May parliamentary elections.

The equipment – consisting of 25 laptops, 25 printers/scanners and accessories – will be used by the 13 mobile investigation units as well as the co-ordinating unit in Tirana. The mobile units will cover all 12 regions of Albania and will be composed of SPAK prosecutors, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) investigators, financial investigators and support staff. They will focus on preventing and investigating criminal offences related to misuse of public administration and state infrastructure as well as the involvement of criminal groups in elections.

This technical assistance will be followed by capacity-building training aimed at enhancing the skills of special prosecutors, financial and NBI investigators in gathering, analysing and investigating evidence related to electoral crimes.

During the handover ceremony at SPAK premises, Head of Presence Ambassador Michel Tarran and Head of SPAK Altin Dumani emphasized the importance of strong institutional mechanisms in safeguarding electoral processes.

“Today is about more than just equipment – it is about empowering the institutions that contribute to strengthening Albania’s democracy. I would like to commend SPAK for their initiative and commitment to investigating and prosecuting electoral crimes. We hope that heightened co-ordination and action from relevant institutions will dissuade potential violators and are confident that your work will contribute to ensuring that elections are free from unlawful interference,” said Tarran.

“Elections represent a cornerstone of a democratic state. We express our gratitude to the OSCE for its continued support. This equipment will help to enhance the capacity of special prosecutors and investigators in the timely identification and effective prosecution of electoral crimes”, said Dumani.

The donation was made possible as part of OSCE Presence’s project “Support to electoral reform and processes in Albania” funded by Sweden, Switzerland, the U.S. Mission to the OSCE and Poland.

The OSCE Presence remains committed to supporting Albania’s institution in further strengthening electoral integrity.