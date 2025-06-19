2025 Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and the Central Asia Border Commanders concludes in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 19 June 2025 — The 2025 Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and Central Asia Border Commanders concluded its two-day programme in Istanbul today.

In his opening remarks, OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu mentioned the importance of comprehensive border security and the need to enhance border security and management strategies through dialogue and co-operation while strengthening disaster preparedness in Central Asia.

“The OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security is built on the understanding that peace and stability require co-operation, not isolation. It is essential to recognize that borders are far more than lines on a map. Borders shape our economies, our cultures, and our collective security. These three elements are at the core of all we do; and, as such, borders must not be seen as rigid lines of separation, but as dynamic spaces for co-operation, trade, and shared responsibility,“ the Secretary General said.

He also outlined how capacity building and collaboration across borders is crucial to strengthening national and regional resilience against transnational threats, such as organized crime and climate change.

The Secretary General met bilaterally with Border Commanders and Heads of Delegations of participating States in attendance.

The Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and the Central Asia Border Commanders, first held in 2023, is an annual high-level event that brings together the OSCE’s Central Asian participating States to discuss their border management and security challenges, and enhance the region’s resilience to transnational threats. It is also an opportunity to elaborate on training and capacity-building needs and explore new avenues for enhancing regional co-operation. The outcomes of the Forum help the OSCE further tailor its support to the Central Asian participating States, including through its flagship Border Management Staff College.