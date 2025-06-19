OSCE Presence delivers specialized training on sectorial analysis of financial crimes for Albanian State Police

In support of Albania’s National Strategy for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized a three-day training programme on sectorial analysis on financial crimes, from 17 to 19 June 2025. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the institutional capacity of the Albanian State Police, specifically of the Anti-Money Laundering Sector within the General Directorate.

Led by two national experts, the training was designed to strengthen the police analytical and operational capabilities in the field of economic and financial crime. It provided 12 officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to conceive and draft sectoral analyses in this field. These skills will support strategic planning, intelligence-led investigations and effective interagency co-ordination in combating money laundering, corruption and related financial offenses.

By delivering targeted capacity-building support, this training contributes directly to the implementation of the Albania’s National Strategy for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and reinforces the OSCE’s commitment to promoting effective, intelligence-driven policing in Albania.