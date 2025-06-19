OSCE builds capacity of emerging water professionals in support of Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy 2040

From 16 to 18 June 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in close partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, conducted a three-day capacity-building training in Khujand aimed at enhancing the professional capacities of young specialists in the water sector.

The training brought together 30 participants, including 15 women, representing a diverse group of undergraduate students, early-career professionals, and mid-level experts, such as academic lecturers. This inclusive approach ensured a dynamic learning environment and fostered the exchange of perspectives across different stages of professional development.

The training curriculum focused on key thematic areas including integrated water resources management, international and national water law, regional co-operation on transboundary watercourses, and Tajikistan’s role in global water diplomacy. By showcasing the sector’s relevance to sustainable development, the programme also sought to encourage greater youth engagement and to highlight the wide array of career pathways within the water domain.

In alignment with the strategic goals of Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy 2040, the initiative applied a multi-generational and participatory learning approach - strengthening technical skills, promoting peer-to-peer learning, and facilitating dialogue between emerging and established professionals. The OSCE’s continued support underscores its commitment to empowering the next generation of water leaders and advancing sustainable water management in Tajikistan and beyond.