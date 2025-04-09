Saskatchewan Launches American Physician Recruitment Campaign

CANADA, April 9 - Released on April 9, 2025

Advertising Campaign Targets Medical Professionals from the United States

The Government of Saskatchewan is kicking off a digital recruitment campaign today in partnership with the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency (SHRA) encouraging physicians from the United States to consider practising in Saskatchewan.

"We want to showcase to Americans why Saskatchewan offers them a new direction by being an excellent choice for physicians who want to practice in a secure, stable and supportive environment," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are committed to ensuring that physicians in Saskatchewan are well-compensated for their hard work, enjoy career fulfillment and have a positive work-life balance with a lower cost of living."

The campaign highlights current career opportunities, upcoming physician-focused information webinars, and will promote the many benefits such as competitive compensation, lower cost of living, work/life balance and stability offered in Saskatchewan. Acknowledging the uncertain political climate in the United States, the advertisements note the stability and security doctors, and their families can experience here.

"Saskatchewan offers one of the quickest pathways to medical licensure for physicians who have American Board certification and have, or are eligible to obtain, a full license in the United States," SHRA CEO Terri Strunk said. "We regularly showcase our opportunities in the United States, but this campaign is a bit different, designed to capture the attention of physicians who may be looking north for a new opportunity."

The digital campaign will be directed to physicians currently practising in several states. Emergency medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, and family physicians are part of the focus of these recruitment efforts.

Saskatchewan is currently developing a more in-depth physician recruitment campaign that features practising physicians based in Swift Current, Saskatoon, and North Battleford. The profiled physicians explain in their own words why Saskatchewan is a great choice to build your practice and your life exploring advantages such as team-based care; a strong, supportive physician network, opportunities for career growth, and many other benefits including their connection to helping Saskatchewan patients.

The "Saskatchewan is Calling" campaign will be launched in early spring and placed in provincial, national, and international markets, including the United States.

