Celebrating Excellence: Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications
The brightest minds in Marketing and Communications have once again been honored as the winners of the prestigious 2025 Merit AwardsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brightest minds in Marketing and Communications have once again been honored as the winners of the prestigious 2025 Merit Awards. Recognizing innovation, strategic brilliance, and impactful storytelling, this year’s awards shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations that are redefining the industry and setting new standards of excellence.
From powerful brand activations to cutting-edge PR campaigns, the 2025 winners showcase a remarkable range of talent and creativity. Each honoree has made significant contributions to advancing the marketing and communications landscape through purpose-driven campaigns, meaningful engagement, and results-oriented strategies.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year’s Merit Awards winners,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “Their vision, creativity, and passion continue to shape the future of our industry and inspire professionals across the globe.”
The 2025 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners include:
Change Communications
Gold: Vyne Dental
Communications/PR Agency
Gold: Ripley PR
Silver: The Brand Agency
Bronze: Amendola Communications
Communications Team of the Year
Gold: Ivanti
Content Marketing
Gold: Bamboo Health
Digital Marketing
Gold: Sika Automotive Video and Digital Marketing Campaign
Events & Observances
Gold: Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.
Executive Communications
Gold: Park Place Technologies
Internal Communications
Gold: First Advantage
Silver: Park Place Technologies
Leader of the Year
Gold: Priscila Martinez, The Brand Agency
Silver: Liang Zhao, Vansary
Marketing Agency (Small - Less than 15 people)
Gold: Militia Consulting
Marketing & Communications Technology Innovation
Gold: Zero Company, aiCMO
Multichannel Customer Engagement Innovation
Gold: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority
Silver: Marni Carmichael
Nonprofit
Gold: Karlie Reitano PR
Podcasting
Gold: Dentalcorp - DNTL Talk Podcast
Public Relations
Gold: LOUGHLIN/MICHAELS GROUP
Silver: Hitachi Vantara
Bronze:Karlie Reitano PR
Public Service - Small Agency (less than 15 people)
Gold: Orange Orchard
Social Media-Based Communications
Gold: Haven Tower Group
Social Media-Based Marketing
Gold: MyComputerCareer
Silver: Dasle Hong
Sponsorship or Partner Marketing
Gold: Hitachi Vantara
Visual Storytelling
Gold: iconectiv
