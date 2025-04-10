Celebrating Excellence: Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications

Merit Awards

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brightest minds in Marketing and Communications have once again been honored as the winners of the prestigious 2025 Merit Awards . Recognizing innovation, strategic brilliance, and impactful storytelling, this year’s awards shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations that are redefining the industry and setting new standards of excellence.From powerful brand activations to cutting-edge PR campaigns, the 2025 winners showcase a remarkable range of talent and creativity. Each honoree has made significant contributions to advancing the marketing and communications landscape through purpose-driven campaigns, meaningful engagement, and results-oriented strategies.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year’s Merit Awards winners,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “Their vision, creativity, and passion continue to shape the future of our industry and inspire professionals across the globe.”The 2025 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners include:Change CommunicationsGold: Vyne DentalCommunications/PR AgencyGold: Ripley PRSilver: The Brand AgencyBronze: Amendola CommunicationsCommunications Team of the YearGold: IvantiContent MarketingGold: Bamboo HealthDigital MarketingGold: Sika Automotive Video and Digital Marketing CampaignEvents & ObservancesGold: Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.Executive CommunicationsGold: Park Place TechnologiesInternal CommunicationsGold: First AdvantageSilver: Park Place TechnologiesLeader of the YearGold: Priscila Martinez, The Brand AgencySilver: Liang Zhao, VansaryMarketing Agency (Small - Less than 15 people)Gold: Militia ConsultingMarketing & Communications Technology InnovationGold: Zero Company, aiCMOMultichannel Customer Engagement InnovationGold: Miami Beach Visitor and Convention AuthoritySilver: Marni CarmichaelNonprofitGold: Karlie Reitano PRPodcastingGold: Dentalcorp - DNTL Talk PodcastPublic RelationsGold: LOUGHLIN/MICHAELS GROUPSilver: Hitachi VantaraBronze:Karlie Reitano PRPublic Service - Small Agency (less than 15 people)Gold: Orange OrchardSocial Media-Based CommunicationsGold: Haven Tower GroupSocial Media-Based MarketingGold: MyComputerCareerSilver: Dasle HongSponsorship or Partner MarketingGold: Hitachi VantaraVisual StorytellingGold: iconectivThe 2025 Merit Awards for Human Resources are now open for submissions. Visit www.merit-awards.com to learn more.

