Week of the Young Child®: Wednesday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights

The Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development.

This year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is teaming up with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child and Family Services – Early Care and Education Division to honor dedicated professionals who make a meaningful impact on young children and families.

Each day of the week during the Week of the Young Child, the Maine DOE will highlight early childhood professionals who have been nominated by their colleagues and the communities they serve.

Here are the Wednesday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights:

Jane Brennan, Wonder Awhile Nursery School “It is enjoyable watching children have ‘ah-ha’ moments, gain independence, improve social skills, form lasting friendships, and develop thinking skills in a fun, nurturing environment,” Brennan said.

Jayme Ward, Penobscot Bay YMCA “Every day, I get to celebrate life’s little moments and be a part of watching my kiddos achieve new milestones,” Ward said.

Jeanine Deas, KVCAP Educare Central Maine “I feel fortunate to have followed my passion throughout my life of serving children and their families,” Deas said.

Jennifer Bernier, Roselyn North Academy “I love watching all of my kiddos reach new and exciting milestones,” Bernier said.

Jennifer Wescott, Feels Like Home Early Care & Education “I love what I do because I get to be creative and build meaningful relationships with families and the sense of community it brings,” Wescott said.

Jesi Freeman, Veazie Community School “I love working with early childhood students because their natural curiosity and excitement for learning make every day engaging and meaningful,” Freeman said.

Jessica Lewis, Inch By Inch Preschool “Every day, I get to inspire wonder and learning in children,” Lewis said.

Jessica Robbins, Dirigo Elementary School “I love creating a safe and nurturing environment that allows for mistakes and promotes the growth of the whole child,” Robbins said.

Joanne Fortier, Joanne’s Daycare “Children have had a place in my heart for as long as I can remember,” Fortier said.

Julie Battersby, MaineGeneral Early Learning Center “I love working with young children and families because of the deep connections we build and the joy that comes from working together to give children the best possible start in life,” Battersby said.

Kate Quinn Finlay, Gateway Community Services “From a young age, I knew that work with young children would be my life mission, my joy and passion,” Finlay said.

Katy Fulton, Gallant Therapy Services “I love being a part of innovative groups and programming to create systemic, sustainable clinical programs, so more families receive access to the quality care they need,” Fulton said.

Katie Chase, Educare Central Maine “I love what I do because I make such a difference to so many kids’ lives,” Chase said.

Katie McManus, Roselyn North Academy “If I can help children build a strong foundation now, I can help them be successful in school,” McManus said.

Katrina Terry “Helping children and educators grow in this field of work truly is such a rewarding experience,” Terry said.

Kayla Barter, Watch Me Grow Childcare & Preschool “I love what I do because every day brings the opportunity to make a positive impact,” Barter said.

Kayla Levesque, H.B. Emery Jr. Memorial School “I love being a kindergarten teacher because every day is filled with excitement and new discoveries,” Levesque said.

Kayla Tibbetts, KVCAP/MSAD 54 “I really enjoy giving our youngest learners their first school experience,” Tibbetts said.

Kaylie Francis, All About Kids “I love what I do because I know I’m making a difference,” Francis said.

Kellie Haggerty, Somerset Elementary School “I love being a teacher because I have the privilege of fostering curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning in my students,” Haggerty said.

Kelly Howard, Pownal Elementary School “As the pre-K teacher at Pownal Elementary School, I have been provided with the opportunity to do a job that I absolutely love!” Howard said.

Kelsey Ruth, Roselyn North Academy “I absolutely love being a child care center director because every day, I get to be a part of something truly special—helping children learn, grow, and thrive,” Ruth said.

Kendra Marley, Carl J. Lamb School “I love working in pre-K because each day is a new adventure, filled with opportunities for Maine’s youngest learners to explore, discover, and grow together,” Marley said.

Jennifer Fournier, Fourteenth Street School – “She goes above and beyond to make her students feel like valued members of the classroom community, recognizing each of them as unique individuals with their own talents and abilities,” Fournier’s nominator said.

Jamie Lippman – "I love what I do because I have a real, positive impact upon children," Lippman said.

Jennifer Poulin, Saco School Department pre-K – "I'm not just teaching basic skills; I'm helping to foster a love for learning, build confidence, and guide [children] as they grow emotionally and socially," Poulin said.

Jodie Beal – "As the manager of our infant toddler program, Jodie is caring, playful, and communicative," Beal's nominator said.

Josephine Roberts – "The children in her care are so happy to be there [and] have learned so much autonomy, as well as skills to successfully collaborate and problem solve," Roberts' nominator said.

Josh Henry, St. Louis Child Development Center – "One of the things that I most cherish about working with children is the breakthroughs," Henry said.

Josh Ingram – "Josh Ingram is a dedicated pre-Kindergarten education technician who plays a vital role in the success of our pre-Kindergarten program," Ingram's nominator said.

Kaitlyn Snipe, Little Sprouts Family Daycare – "She provides home-like, loving childcare where our daughter flourishes," Snipe's nominator said.

Karen Lin, Gorham Cooperative Preschool – "She recognizes that to impart the greatest benefit to our young learners, being a diligent observer yields the best return," Lin's nominator said.

Karen Miller, Oxford School Age Child Care & Preschool – "I truly love my job and consider myself very lucky to work in such a great program with such great people!" Miller said.

Karen Russell, Pen Bay Creative Learning Center – "She does a lot of crafts and plays. She makes [our child] happy," Russell's nominator said.

Karyn Ashton, Grow with Me Daycare & Preschool – "She provides loving, quality care, as well as an awesome preschool learning program," Ashton's nominator said.

Kasey Leavitt, Pollywogs – "Her natural ability to connect with every child is unmatched, and she consistently implements best practices with excellence," Leavitt's nominator said.

Kate Bridges – "I am nominating this teacher because of her love for the children in the daycare center, and she is also an amazing coworker!" Bridges nominator said.

Kelly Theberge, Lewiston Public Schools – "I love what I do because I get to experience the growth and wisdom of my students every day!" Theberge said.

Kendra Bates, Bright Beginnings Learning Center – "She has the most loving heart for the kids," Bates' nominator said. "She is very patient with them."

Kerry Peacock, Laugh & Learn Academy – "Kerry Peacock has been positively influencing and laying the groundwork for positive educational experiences and healthy lives of children in Freeport, Durham, Pownal, and surrounding communities with Laugh & Learn for 20 years!" Peacock's nominator said.

Kids' Corner staff/volunteers – "Lori Krupke and the teachers and staff at Kids' Corner give 150% every day," the Kids' Corner nominator said.