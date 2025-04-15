Metric5 CFO Named Finalist for Prestigious 2025 NVTC Technology CFO Awards

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5 is proud to announce that Perry Kessler, Chief Financial Officer, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2025 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Technology CFO Awards. This recognition celebrates financial executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, financial expertise, and strategic vision in the Northern Virginia technology sector.

Perry has been instrumental in Metric5's financial success since joining the company in 2022. Under his expert financial guidance, the company has not only achieved remarkable growth but has also significantly enhanced its operational efficiency.

"Being named a finalist for the Technology CFO Awards is a tremendous honor," said Perry. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our entire finance team and Metric5's commitment to financial excellence and innovation."

Abu Malik, President & CEO of Metric5, added, "We are incredibly proud of Perry's accomplishments and leadership. His strategic financial guidance has been pivotal to our company's growth and success in the competitive technology marketplace."

The Technology CFO Awards recognize financial leaders who excel in categories including financial performance, technological innovation, and strategic leadership. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, VA.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is where the region’s tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, we represent over 470 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, gen AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it’s through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that’s transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

