April Discount on Aircraft Lease, Insurance & Tech Records Training Package
Aviation professionals can now access a specialized 4-in-1 aircraft lease training package at a reduced rate until April 30, 2025SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online is launching a time-limited initiative featuring the Aircraft Lease Compliance Training Package, a structured four-course program tailored for professionals involved in lease management, technical documentation, and continuing airworthiness oversight.
The program structure is adjusted during April 2025 to reflect a revised enrollment rate of €337.50, down from the standard bundle pricing of €375. The full course value remains at €541, with a total adjustment exceeding €200.
What’s Included in the 4-in-1 Package
EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Essentials (2-day)
Covers maintenance planning in accordance with airworthiness regulatory standards.
Managing Aircraft Lease Agreements and Maintenance Reserves (3-day)
Focuses on lease terms, reserve planning, and financial responsibility within aircraft leasing.
Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lease Management (2-day)
Addresses technical documentation, audit preparation, and lease transition support.
Aircraft Leaseholder & Maintenance Reserve Insurance Considerations (1-day)
Outlines core insurance requirements and risk-related aspects of leased aircraft.
Intended Audience
Professionals from leasing companies and asset management roles
CAMO engineers and maintenance planning staff
Technical records specialists
Aviation insurance and finance departments
Personnel involved in regulatory compliance and airworthiness audits
Key Outcomes
Upon completion, participants will be able to:
Align with lease compliance and regulatory frameworks
Structure and maintain technical records to audit-ready standards
Interpret and manage maintenance reserve and insurance provisions
Support smooth and documented lease transitions
Full Program details: www.sofemaonline.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.